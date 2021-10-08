Good news from President Erdogan’s national electric locomotive

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan addressed the 12th Transport and Communications Council at Ataturk Airport. Erdoan said: We have developed our national electric train. Next year we start production of our national electric locomotive. noted.

The titles of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s speech are as follows;

I congratulate those who helped organize this important council. Ataturk Airport, which has represented our country in the aviation sector for many years, is still home to an international organization today. Our Ataturk Airport will now continue to host international fairs, events and competitions.

When we look at where it comes from in terms of investments, which are the basic infrastructure of development, we see that we have come a long way. Most of the projects that we talked about yesterday as a vision come before us today as completed projects.

In the photo standing in front of us now, we see the jobs we need to do, our gaps and new needs in addition to the completed projects. In particular, global crises, which we have begun to face more frequently in recent years, such as epidemics and climate change, impose their own realities.

Behind almost all of the significant changes in human history are developments that we have started to discuss again today, from climate change to the emergence of new transportation alternatives. If we read this process correctly as countries and societies and if we discharge our responsibilities fairly, we will do a good job for the common future of humanity.

Turkey faces the responsibility of leading the new process ahead. Although we are relatively out of this process that began with the industrial revolution, our geography has never lost its strategic importance. Today we are ready in this geography, which again maintains its central position in all areas. We invite all of our friends and brothers with ourselves to act together in this great leap forward.

Our difference with many other countries is that we are not only looking to win ourselves, but also to win together

We want to expand the opportunities for cooperation by showing the opportunities we have to those who still remember Turkey in its old state. Our difference from many other countries is that we are not only looking to win on our own, but also to win together. We go to our friends in all geographical areas from Africa to Asia with this offer. We will continue our journey in this process which is entrusted to us by our civilization and our culture.

As a country, we have an area of ​​780 kilometers stretching from Europe in the east to the Caucasus and Central Asia, and south to North Africa. You know best the difficulty of making investments in transportation in this geography, which is about 2,000 kilometers long and in very difficult places. We have succeeded in all areas. As Turkey, we have invested 19 trillion TL in the last 1 year in the field of transport and communication. I would like to briefly describe some of these investments with their main headings.

We crossed mountains with tunnels, valleys and streams with bridges

We have increased the length of the highway divided onto the highway to 28.340 kilometers. We crossed mountains with tunnels, valleys and streams with bridges. Thus, we have put in place the infrastructure for safe road transport in the transport of passengers and goods. We are constantly increasing this number. We have increased the length of our highway from 1,714 kilometers to 3,534 kilometers. We are a country with an uninterrupted road network from Edirne to Anlurfa, which is the gateway to the Middle East. For Aydn-Denizli, we are increasing the length of our highway to over 1915 kilometers with projects such as Malkara anakkale, which also includes the 4100 anakkale bridge. We have increased the length of the tunnel on our roads from 50 kilometers to 631 kilometers. In our country, neither impassable mountains, nor impassable valleys, nor impassable rivers with folk songs are left behind. Road transport is no longer a burden for our fellow citizens and has become a pleasure. Thanks to our road investments, vehicle mobility in our country has increased by 170% and accidents have decreased by 80%.

For the first time in our country, we have built and put into service high speed train lines

Rail investments are another area close to our hearts. Our rail networks have long been neglected. We have completely renewed our 12 thousand 803 kilometers of rail network, which we received without virtually any development or addition. We have made significant progress in signaling work on existing lines. For the first time in our country, we have built and put into service high-speed train lines. The construction of our new 3,500 km long railway lines is still underway.

We are soon opening the Ankara-Sivas section on high speed train lines. In addition to our international and national rail networks, we are rapidly developing rail systems in urban transport. More than 811 kilometers of urban rail systems are in operation. We have developed our national electric train. Next year we start production of our national electric locomotive. We are at the level of being able to produce in the metro, the suburbs and the trams.

Our Istanbul airport has become one of the great symbols of Turkey

We have increased the number of domestic airports from 26 to 56. With those still under construction, the number of airports will soon reach 61. Our Istanbul airport, which has been in service for about 3 years, ranks 2nd among the best in the world and first in the list of the busiest airports in Europe. Our Istanbul airport has become one of the great symbols of Turkey. With our investments in air transport and the success that we have achieved, we have moved closer to our goal of leaving an unfulfilled place both in the country and in the world.

We have quadrupled the share of maritime transport in our country’s foreign trade. In the first 4 months of this year alone, our foreign trade by sea reached $ 7 billion.

We have gained an important place as a country in the shipbuilding and yacht manufacturing industry. Without a doubt, our biggest project in shipping is Kanal Istanbul. Kanal Istanbul, which we put on the agenda about 10 years ago, has finally reached the stage of effective implementation. The Sazldere Bridge is the first concrete stopover in Kanal Istanbul. We will continue to implement other work under the project under a certain plan.

We are determined to implement intelligent transportation systems

We have also made great strides in investing in communications, which have now become an integral part of transportation projects. We are raising the level of service we provide to our institutions and people in all areas of communication, from broadband internet to fiber lines. We are working to increase the rate of nationality and locality in future technologies, especially 5G. We are committed to implementing intelligent transportation systems that deliver benefits and savings in all aspects of fuel.