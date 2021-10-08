Johnson delivers fragile package of anti-business boosters

The writer, former head of the Number 10 Policy Unit, is a senior Harvard researcher

Are we near the point where the Brexit revolution will start to devour its own children? Robespierre and Trotsky did not survive the revolutions they started. While Boris Johnson’s skilful speech has been cheered by rafters at his party conference, his rejection of the issues that are “delivery” failure – his new slogan – could come back to haunt him.

This week, I joined a dismal queue at a gas station where moods were unraveling. Two van drivers, desperate to get to work, shouted at a woman who entered the store, leaving her Range Rover blocking the pump. In our Disunited Kingdom, masons and caregivers get up at 4 a.m. to find diesel, farmers kill pigs for lack of butchers and broccoli and raspberries rot in the fields. But the man who as a child would have dreamed of being “king of the world” dismisses labor shortages as a sign of a “robust economy” that will raise wages.

I never underestimate Johnson’s ability to turn a crisis to his advantage, but No.10 is shaken up more than he looks. Ignoring industry warnings about supply chain unrest, he panicked and issued temporary visas to truck drivers. Now he is turning against his own infantry, the revolutionaries who apparently weren’t revolutionary enough. Farmers, a majority of whom voted to leave the EU, are told that the slaughter of up to 120,000 pigs is just a necessary ‘adjustment’, which is part of the post-Brexit transition. Simon Wolfson, CEO of the Brexiter of Next plc and conservative donor, is criticized by the Prime Minister for wanting “uncontrolled immigration”, after proposing a system of limited visas.

The mild-mannered Lord Wolfson seems a strange target. For pointing out that rotten vegetables and cull hogs make us poorer, not richer, and that inflation could wipe out wage increases, he was treated like a heretic. The dogma of Brexit must be maintained, it seems, even if it becomes doomed to failure. “The risk,” Lord Wolfson told me, “is they going back to the fixed-price hunter-gatherer policy of the 1970s.” There is no fixed number of jobs in the country, he points out. More can be created if you have the people and the ideas. But if you fix the number of people, as you end up producing less and importing more, we all get poorer.

To Johnson, opposing managed migration seems odd. This is not the first government frustrated by having to supplement wages with tax credits while shareholders win. Nor is he the first to want a highly skilled, high-wage economy. But just raising wages doesn’t make the economy more productive. And training people takes time, much longer than the 10 weeks leading up to Christmas, when suppliers warn that some toys will not be available and the turkeys will come from Poland and France. But perhaps these economic realities are less important than the desire to draw a political line by portraying Labor as the party of mass migration.

One of the most puzzling aspects of the Johnson administration is its unpredictability. Even observers close to the interior find it difficult to anticipate what he will do next. Most of the time, it feels more like a hard-working campaign group than a government: ignite a dime, take on critics, seek the headlines. When the Chancellor makes thoughtful comments on the need to limit borrowing or curb inflation, he comes up against agitprop boosterism. As the rest of us try to get out of Brexit and work together, the revolutionaries seek to keep the flame alive. But in doing so, they tighten the circle more and more, when they should build a big tent. The Conservative government hates big business because business supported Remain.

Far from listening, Johnson and his Jacobins multiply slogans and attack their detractors when they feel under siege. This is how they won the 2016 referendum and the 2019 general election – and each new battle is seen through the lens of those victories. That’s why he kept the lamentable Gavin Williamson in his cabinet for so long – he wouldn’t give in to media pressure. In July, when he should have heeded warnings from the Road Haulage Association and business groups about the threat to the supply chain, he was writing his “good morning” conference speech. Now he is demanding higher wages and a better standard of living, without a convincing strategy. If this government is serious about raising wages and living standards, why is it increasing national insurance for workers and employers, while protecting wealthy retirees?

The nicest explanation for the government’s lack of economic strategy is that neither Johnson nor Michael Gove, the main architects of Brexit, expected to win the referendum. Gove thought he was putting his career in jeopardy, but still stuck to his principles. Johnson believed his position, popular with party loyalists, would later position him to beat rival George Osborne in Downing Street. But five years since the country voted to leave, it’s time to get down to business on deregulation. It’s time to put the clubs down and start listening to the companies that are actually creating jobs – like Richard Walker from Iceland, who was pro-Brexit but is happy to say that driver shortages are “a self-inflicted consequence of leaving the EU ”.

All revolutions create instability. Some conservatives talk about Schumpeterian creative destruction, but if we’re not careful it will only be destruction. Johnson’s use of the term “delivery” means that it has been tested in focus groups. But if the public wants proof of competence, it would be wise to stop using business as political football. If the turkeys and toys run out on Christmas and the supermarket shelves have gaping holes, the word “delivery” could haunt it like a curse.