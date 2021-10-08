Is the Pakistani government suppressing dissenting voices?





Thousands of journalists, activists and members of civil society in Pakistan demonstrate to protect the right to liberty, revealing how the government is cracking down on dissenting voices on social media.

Since the beginning of Imran Khan’s government, journalists and activists in Pakistan have not only fought for freedom of expression, but various means have been used to suppress their dissent.

In August, the Pakistani digital media wing released an in-depth analysis report based on the compilation of hashtags the government considers anti-state. Current media asked Tweepsmap CEO Samir Al-Battran if the report’s analysis was genuine since he was using their app service. Samir told them: The government of Pakistan is not authorized to use our service. We will study how they accessed our analysis.

After reading the report, activists, journalists and members of the opposition took to social media to share the “flaws” they found in the report, subjecting it to harsh criticism. Opposition leader Shahid Khan Abbasi called the report “sloppy, misleading and based on assumptions.”

“If enacted, it will erase all critical voices from print, electronic and digital platforms through a system of coercive censorship that will only allow flexible media to survive.”

Currently, the Pakistani government is considering proposing an anti-media bill to further crush free speech. If enacted, it will erase all critical voices from print, electronic and digital platforms through a system of coercive censorship that will only allow flexible media to survive.

Thousands of journalists, members of civil society demonstrate to protect the right to liberty. Journalists and activists have experienced harassment every time they speak out about a particular issue.

From unemployment to inflation, from the fight against the pandemic to instability, the current government has faced crisis after crisis in Pakistan, but it seems to try to stifle any form of criticism. The attacks on journalists and political activists critical of the state’s harsh policies, the crackdown on students demanding their rights, and the sedition charges against human rights defenders, show how the current regime is fueling the culture of silence.

“The more positive reporting you do, the easier it is for you to survive. Critical voices become invisible in this environment.”

Sumaira Ashraf, a video journalist currently working with DW Urdu, spoke on gender issues. Having 10 years of experience working with multimedia publications, she believes that “critical journalism is impossible in our country”.

“We have to follow the rules of social media and if the government thinks a video is against a department it will be removed. The more ‘positive reporting’ you do, the easier it is for you to survive. Critical voices become invisible in this environment, “she states.

“No stakeholder was involved in the implementation of social media rules. Why don’t you take the opinion of journalists into account when setting regulations for them? You make laws for us and you don’t even consider our contribution, ”adds Sumaira.

Fatima Razzaqis currently works for Sujaag Media as an investigative journalist. As well as being a critical voice, she covers religious minorities, gender issues and human rights in Pakistan.

She explains how critical the past few years have been for journalists in Pakistan and instead of improving it, she believes the government is making matters worse. “The muzzling of the media has been around for a long time,” Fatima explains. “Most people have used digital media this way. A lot of young people now write for international platforms because their ideas are not taken up by national platforms.”

She goes on to explain how the government is trying to silence more emerging voices in the disguise of a regulatory framework. “The problem is, we don’t need a regulatory framework, we need media reforms,” Fatima says. “These reforms could look like unions, organizations, digital dissent journalism while still allowing dissenters to be part of the press club. In the current landscape, there are so many restrictions on freedom of thought that people ordinary people are now afraid. “

Ammar Ali Jan is a historian and member of the Haqooq-e-Khalq movement, which describes itself as a “progressive movement for democracy in Pakistan”. says he “continues to work for the betterment of society”.

“It is also encouraging to see multiple nodes of resistance emerging in Pakistan. Students, journalists, teachers, lawyers and other civil society activists are building resistance from below.

He believes the in-depth analysis report is part of the discourse against human rights defenders and dissidents across the country. “The current government has popularized the notion of a so-called ‘fifth generation war’ against Pakistan, in which it claims that the real danger to the country’s sovereignty lies in the ‘fifth chroniclers’ inside the country who are involved in propaganda against the government. This implies that all those who defend the sanctity of the Constitution and the right to dissent are seen as enemy agents, thus removing them from the legitimate political community, ”said Ammar.

“However, as the government seeks to quell dissent, it is also heartening to see multiple nodes of resistance emerging in Pakistan. Students, journalists, teachers, lawyers and other civil society activists are building resistance from below. Pakistan is too big and too diverse to be completely crushed by an incompetent hybrid regime. I think people will continue to voice their dissent and eventually defeat this hybrid regime, “he concludes.

Saba Chaudhary is a freelance journalist and activist based in Pakistan. She reports on human rights and gender issues.

Follow her on Twitter: @SaBa_Ch_

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alaraby.co.uk/features/pakistans-government-stifling-voices-dissent The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos