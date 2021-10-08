Communist Party of China Formally Takes Assimilationist Approach to Ethnic Minorities





SINGAPORE After initiating experiments to better assimilate ethnic minorities in remote areas, the Communist Party of China has acted subtly but decisively to make cultural assimilation the central tenet of its policy of managing minority populations across the country. national.

An updated master plan for child development released last week quietly removed language that guaranteed the right of minority children to be educated in their mother tongue. In its place is a new line calling for more emphasis on the teaching of the national language with a view to deepening the progress of ethnic unity in education.

The change follows a senior officials meeting in Beijing to discuss ethnic politics in late August, in which party leaders recognized the new leadership for the first time in a formal setting. Guiding all ethnic groups to fight together to build a modern socialist country is a crucial aspect of ethnic issues in the new era, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said at the meeting, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency. The way to reduce the potential for ethnic conflict, he said, is to take steps to forge a collective consciousness of the Chinese nation. The change in policy manifests itself more and more in the movement of personnel. In September, the party appointed a new president, Wang Lixia, to head the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Ms. Wang, an ethnic Mongolian born in northeast China’s Liaoning Province, became the first head of government born outside the region since the late 1970s. Members of the Young Pioneers of China in Shanghai. Xi Jinping promoted Chinese dream of national rejuvenation

The National Ethnic Affairs Commission, the agency responsible for implementing ethnic policy, did not respond to a request for comment. In recent years, the Chinese government has waged an aggressive campaign in the far northwestern region of Xinjiang, where up to one million Uyghurs and other Turkish Muslims have been subjected to political indoctrination in a network of internment camps, what Beijing called vocational schools. . Tibetans and Mongols have also felt increased pressure to assimilate through changes in education and increased surveillance. Despite the continuation of what government documents call ethnic fusion in places like Xinjiang, Tibet and Inner Mongolia, the Communist Party had continued to pretend to defend its original ethnic policies. Inspired by the Soviet Union, it offered minority communities nominal political autonomy as well as preferential policies like extra points on the country’s university entrance exams and exemptions from family planning rules. Recent developments indicate that Xi and the party are moving away more aggressively from this approach, according to academics. Mr. Xis’ speech at the ethnic affairs meeting in Beijing in August marks the official arrival of the second generation of ethnic politics, said James Leibold, professor specializing in Chinese minorities at La Trobe University in Australia. Newsletter Sign-Up The 10 points. A personal guided tour of the best scoops and stories every day in the Wall Street Journal. The tension between the Han Chinese, who make up over 90% of the Chinese population, and some of the country’s other 55 ethnic groups has been a recurring theme in China since the Communist Party took power in 1949. Most revered figure of Tibetan Buddhism, the Dalai Lama went into exile in India in 1959 after an unsuccessful uprising against the Communist regime. In 2009, at least 200 Uyghurs and Han Chinese died in days of ethnic riots in Xinjiang’s capital, Urumqi. The Communist Party believed that minority groups would assimilate naturally if they had the space and sufficient economic assistance to even attract the country’s dominant Chinese population to development, but Xi no longer believes in viability. of this strategy, Mr. Leibold mentioned. Not that economic development is not important, but that economic development alone will not solve the problem of ethnic affairs, he said. The change was brought about by an increase in conflict, especially in Xinjiang, as well as growing resentment among Han Chinese over the benefits accorded to minorities, and Mr. Xi’s own rhetoric to promote a Chinese dream of national rejuvenation. , according to academics. Paramilitary police took to the streets following riots in 2009 in China’s Xinjiang province, in which at least 200 Uyghurs and Han Chinese died.

Xi fears his goal of completing China’s national rejuvenation by 2049, the centenary of the country’s founding, may be compromised by ethnic conflict, according to government officials and advisers. This concern helps explain aggressive party actions in Xinjiang, as well as more subtle changes taking place elsewhere in the country. Recent changes to child development guidelines underscore and unify scattered efforts to phase out or gradually reduce minority language teaching in schools, a key element in forming a single national identity, according to government documents. Beijing also breaks with precedents by deciding which officials to entrust with the management of minority populations. In addition to Ms. Wang’s unusual appointment in Inner Mongolia, Xi replaced the Mongolian ethnic chief of the National Ethnic Affairs Commission last year with Chen Xiaojiang, the commission’s first Han Chinese director since 1954. Local governments have taken the initiative to adopt certain policy changes. In March, Guizhou Province, where nearly 40 percent of the population are minorities, announced that it would gradually stop awarding extra points to ethnic minorities on college entrance exams. Others, like Liaoning and Fujian, also announced late last year that they would end this affirmative action by 2026. Following Mr. Xis’ Ethnic Affairs meeting in August, the country’s highest ethnic affairs body issued a commentary calling for forging a collective consciousness of the Chinese nation to be woven throughout the country’s education system, especially for younger students. He also pledged to promote exchanges between ethnic minorities and Han Chinese, and suggested encouraging more ethnic Chinese to work in other minority-dominated areas of the country, a common source of resentment among Tibetans and Uyghurs. It is necessary to promote the extensive exchanges and integration of all ethnic groups, to promote the unity of all ethnic groups in ideals, beliefs, emotions and cultures, to support each other and to have a deep brotherhood, he said quoting Xi. Police officers patrol the border in Yili, China’s Xinjiang region.

