Bali opens its doors to foreign tourists, Jokowi calls for more testing





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on Bali’s local government to improve its performance trial and trace positive case Covid-19during the opening of arrivals of foreign tourists on October 14th. Jokowi highlighted the number of weekly tests in Karangasem Regency, which was only 34% of the target. He also launched Bangli Regency which had only reached 57% of the weekly test target. “We hope that after its opening on the 14th, the most important thing is trial and traceit’s really done to the maximum. Especially the reds need to be repaired, “Jokowi said in Denpasar, quoted from a written statement from the presidential secretariat on Friday (8/10). Jokowi ordered local governments on the Island of the Gods to increase testing and tracing. He called for those two things to be prioritized before the opening of foreign tourist arrivals on October 14. The former mayor of Solo is also paying attention to health infrastructure. He called on all parts of Bali to increase the capacity and readiness of health facilities. “We have to prepare the infrastructure in detail for tourists to come, but the Covid is still under control,” he said. Jokowi enjoyed the Covid-19 vaccination in Bali. He said Bali had reached the target of 98 percent of the first dose of immunization. During this time, 80 percent of the goal for the second dose of immunization was met. “In terms of vaccination, there is no problem,” he said. The government has decided to open international flights to I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali. The opening of the entrance for foreign arrivals will start on October 14, 2021. The quarantine period for people coming from abroad has also been shortened. Later, immigrants from overseas only need to quarantine 5×24 hours. (dhf / fra)



