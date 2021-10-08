BJP to celebrate Durga Puja in Kolkata Salt Lake; PM Modi, Nadda May inaugurates





The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after much deliberation has finally decided to celebrate the Durga Puja festival at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Center (EZCC) in Salt Lake, State. However, it remains to be decided whether National Party Chairman JP Nadda or Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the puja or not, but someone in the central leadership is expected to greet the people of Bengal virtually at Shasthi. The celebration of Durga Puja at EZCC is important because last year, dressed in traditional Bengali attire, Narendra Modi likely became the first prime minister after independence to deliver part of his virtual Bengali speech from New Delhi. and that also exclusively to the people of the West. Bengal on the occasion of Durga Puja. As in the previous year, this time too, party leaders / workers / MPs will be dressed in dhuti-punjabi, while women will wear traditional bengali lal sarees (red border saree) during the event. Speaking to News18.com, BJP State Vice President and Head of Durga Puja, Pratap Banerjee said: Yes, this year we are celebrating Durga Puja at EZCC under the banner of Bengal BJP Parivar. We invite everyone to join us during the festival. When asked who would open the event, Banerjee said, “It’s not decided yet but yes, someone will. We have already started the work related to the puja and we pray from Ma Durga for the well-being of Bengal and its people. Last year Prime Minister Modi started his speech in Bengali and said: Apnader sobai k janai Durga Pujo, Kali Pujo Aar Deepawali aantorik prritio suvechha. (I wish you all a happy Durga Puja, Kali Puja and Deepawali). The power of Maa Durga and the devotion of the people of Bengal make me feel like I am present in the auspicious land of Bengal. We are all celebrating Durga Puja this year in the midst of the Covid pandemic. Everyone showed immense control and commitment to the whole arrangement while making sure the flavor stays the same, he said. Next, many leaders have alleged that Prime Minister Modis’ virtual speech has a direct link to the 2021 Assembly polls as the Saffron Brigade is desperate to seize power in the corridor in Bengal. In 2014, when the BJP came to power in the Center, the party leadership aimed to fill the opposition void in West Bengal and improve its burgeoning presence. In recent years, religious events like Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti, Janmashtami, and Ganesh Chaturthi have become popular in the state which is proud of its Durga Puja festivities. Former BJP President Dilip Ghosh said: I’m not aware of many details about the Durga Puja happening at EZCC. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/politics/bjp-to-celebrate-durga-puja-in-kolkatas-salt-lake-pm-modi-nadda-may-inaugurate-4301519.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos