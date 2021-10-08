Indonesia takes Presidency of Business 20 in 2022, take a look at the preparations





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – Indonesia officially assumes the Presidency of Business 20 (B20) for the period 2022 by taking over the chairmanship of the B20 from Italy at the B20 summit to be held on October 7-8, 2021 in Rome, Italy. B20 is a global dialogue forum made up of global companies, in particular businessmen from G20 countries. As the Indonesian Presidency approaches at the 2022 G20 Summit, throughout 2022, B20 Indonesia stands ready to hold meetings, dialogues and summarize the views of global trade players in the form of policy recommendations for the G20 summit, which is an annual conference organized by the 20 countries with the world’s largest economies, as well as the European Union. It has been running since 2010, the B20 is held annually consistently within the framework of the G20 with the aim of compiling policy recommendations with clear implementation goals, focusing on the economic growth and development of each member country. . The B20 Indonesia series of activities will officially kick off on January 24-25, 2022 with the kick-off meeting that marks the start of Indonesia’s B20 presidency. In addition, a series of working group-level meetings and side events will take place throughout 2022. The meeting will conclude with the B20 summit in Indonesia which is scheduled for October 20-21, 2022 in Bali. This summit will invite selected trade commissioners who are representatives of approximately 6.5 million global business communities that are under the auspices of G20 member countries. Indonesia is ready to take office as G20 Presidency in 2022. I am optimistic that this year we can recover, next year we can recover stronger and we can recover together, said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the handover ceremony of the B20 presidency from Italy to Indonesia on October 8, 2021. Indonesia awaits the support of all G20 member countries and the business community to make the presidential priority agenda a success. Indonesia invites ladies and gentlemen to work together in the fields of trade, industry, investment and tourism, ”Jokowi continued. To host the B20 Indonesia series of meetings, the Indonesian government has officially appointed the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) to be the party responsible for hosting the B20 2022 forum. To increase the sense of belonging among national business actors, B20 Indonesia and KADIN will conduct socialization, consultation and advocacy with a number of Indonesian companies and trade associations on the priorities promoted in the presidency of B20 Indonesia. . * To know the veracity of the information circulating, please WhatsApp at the number 0811 9787 670 by simply typing in the desired keyword.

President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has not only prepared Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) as a super premium tourist area. He also prepared Labuan Bajo to host a number of international events.

