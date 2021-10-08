Prime Minister Modi hails “reformist zeal” of KV Subramanian as he steps down as chief economic adviser

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the “academic brilliance and reformist zeal” of KV Subramanian, who stepped down from his post as India’s chief economic adviser on Friday at the end of his three-year term. Wishing him the best for his future endeavors, Prime Minister Modi said he was delighted to have collaborated with Subramanian.

“It was a pleasure to work with KV Subramanian. His academic talent, his unique perspectives on key economic and political issues, and his reformist zeal are noteworthy. the economist’s tweet.

It was a pleasure to work with @SubramanianKri. His academic brilliance, unique perspectives on key economic and political issues, and reformist zeal are noteworthy. I wish him the best for his future projects. https://t.co/jZjrqWaJU7 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2021

Earlier on Friday, October 8, the chief economic adviser announced his resignation and return to academia, three years after taking over the top post. In a statement posted on Twitter, Subramanian said serving the nation was an absolute privilege for him while praising the “wonderful support and encouragement” he received from the government.

Chief economic adviser KV Subramanian resigns

Subramanian took office as India’s 17th CEA on December 7, 2018, nearly five months after the resignation of his predecessor Arvind Subramanian. The 50-year-old economist thanked Prime Minister Modi and Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman for the opportunity presented to him.

Speaking about his tenure at CEA, KV Subramanian said, “I have received tremendous encouragement and support from the government and have been fortunate to have a warm relationship with senior officials. In nearly three decades of my professional life, I am yet to meet a more inspiring leader than the Honorable Prime Minister, Shri. Narendra Modiji. His intuitive understanding of economic policy combines with an unmistakable determination to use the same to uplift the lives of ordinary citizens. “

During his career, Subramanian has also served on the expert committees of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He is familiar with the private sector with brief stints at large corporations including JPMorgan Chase, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services.

The government has yet to announce Subramanian’s successor.