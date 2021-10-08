Indonesian President Joko Widodo observes mangrove forest in Bali province

Bali, Sumbarlivetv.com- The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, reviewed the mangrove forests of Bali province which have been built since 2003. This mangrove forest is a successful model of mangrove forest conservation which ranges from along with the shift from pond culture activities to other multi-enterprise based on mangrove ecosystems, such as cultivation of caught fish, processing products, non-timber mangrove products and tourism. During this working visit, it is hoped that they can gain insight into Indonesia’s green economy achievements and commitments which can be presented to members of the G-20 delegation during the G-session. -20 2022 in Bali later.

This model of mangrove rehabilitation is what we want to replicate, we are copying for mangrove rehabilitation programs in other provinces, which we will continue to do in coastal areas to restore, to preserve our areas of mangrove forests. Also to anticipate and mitigate the global climate change that is continuing and will occur, Jokowi said.

The government is also encouraging mangrove restoration through adjustments and improvements to the governance system capable of mobilizing the role and contribution of multi-stakeholder resources by updating the national mangrove map in 2021. Based on the results of the update The total mangrove area in Bali is 2,144.79 ha per day.

On the occasion of the working visit, President Joko Widodo and the First Lady accompanied by Minister of State Secretariat of State Pratikno, Minister of Environment and Forests Siti, Deputy Minister of Environment and Forests Alue Dohong, Head of BRGM Hartono and Governor of Bali Wayan Koster had the opportunity to observe a mangrove conservation forest covering an area of ​​1,373 ha, thanks to a mangrove monitoring of 1,641 m2 which was built in 2002 .

The Plt. The Director General of Watershed Management and Forest Rehabilitation (PDASRH), the Chairman of the Bali Provincial DRPD, the Commander of the Military Regional Command I / X Udayana, the Chief of the Bali Regional Police and the Chiefs of KLHK Satker / UPT in Bali.

