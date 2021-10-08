Politics
Conservative peers challenge Boris Johnson by making misogyny a hate crime | criminality
Peers and Tory MPs will challenge Boris Johnson’s position that misogyny should not be a hate crime and push forward attempts to change the law, according to the Guardian.
Former Victims Commissioner and Conservative colleague Helen Newlove leads the charge by tabling an amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, currently at committee stage in the House of Lords.
Lady Newlove said she was disappointed and appalled by Boris Johnson’s comments this week, saying he did not support making misogyny a hate crime.
I was appalled. Because at the end of the day, we need to fully understand how women feel, she said.
If the rhetoric was going to have an investigation for Sarah Everard, for the prime minister to sack [making misogyny a hate crime] is not really to have understood what happened to him. I am disappointed and I hope the government will start to listen.
Johnson was criticized this week for appearing to harden his stance against making misogyny a hate crime, despite support for an initiative to require police forces to collect data on apparently motivated crimes by hostility towards women, following the murder of Everards in March.
The National Council of Chiefs of Police (NPCC) said six months later it was awaiting advice from the Home Office on how registration should be carried out.
When asked if he thinks misogyny should be considered a hate crime this week, Johnson replied: I think, to be perfectly frank, if you just broaden the scope of what you’re asking the police to do, you will only increase the problem.
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has also rejected calls for it to become a hate crime and appeared confused about its significance in an interview with the BBC, suggesting it could apply to abuse against women or men.
The first step in data collection was seen as a potentially important step towards changing the law and changing the culture within the police force to force officers to take violence against women seriously.
Eleven police forces are already recording crimes motivated by hate sex or gender, with indications that the data improves results in the fight against abuse and harassment of women and girls.
Activists call for sex or gender to be included as hate crimes alongside religion, sexual orientation, disability and transgender identity, which would give judges the option of increasing the sentence of an offense if it was motivated by hostility towards women.
The Law Commission is expected to release a comprehensive review of hate crimes this fall. He has already proposed that misogyny be considered a hate crime.
Newlove said she was confident in all-party support for her amendment, which is championed in the House of Commons by Labor MP Stella Creasy and is likely to be backed by Tory MPs including Bob Neill, Speaker of the select committee of justice.
We are asking the government to listen, and I hope they accept it and accept it, Newlove said. It’s not just a woman on a mission, we also have men on the amendment who will stand up and say it is much needed. I will not give up and I will continue to probe because it is very important that we recognize this as a building block for people to feel safe.
Creasy said misogyny was at the root of crimes against women, adding: We don’t need to create new crimes to recognize this, if we give the courts the power to take them into account in determining punishment and ensuring that the police record it, but we need political leadership that understands it and acts to address it.
A spokesperson for the Home Office said he would not anticipate the findings of the Law Commission review, but confirmed that police forces were asked to record any crime where the victim believed ‘he was motivated by hostility to his gender. The government was in consultation with the NPCC and the forces on how to move things forward.
