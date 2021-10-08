PM Modi will likely inaugurate UP’s third airport in Kushinagar this month





Uttar Pradesh’s third international airport after Lucknow and Varanasi will be inaugurated in Kushinagar later this month. The inauguration will most likely be in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20.

Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Buddhist Tourism Conference in Varanasi, said the airport was being opened keeping in mind the request of the sector, especially the great interest of Southeast Asian nationals in visiting Buddhists. sites in the region. A special delegation from Sri Lanka, led by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, will arrive via a chartered flight to participate in the inauguration event. Singh said representatives from 13 countries with large Buddhist populations, including Thailand, Myanmar, Bhutan, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia and Nepal, will also be invited to the ceremony. Since the airport will primarily serve the Buddhist tourism circuit, a special invitation has been sent to 100 Buddhist monks for the inauguration event. While the maiden flight will land from Colombo, other specific routes that this airport will serve have yet to be finalized, Singh said, adding that whether international or domestic, this decision will be made on the basis of the ‘interest from airlines, tourist attendance and requests received by the Ministry of Civil Aviation for sectoral approval. Things will also depend on how demand picks up after the Covid-19 situation, he added. From October 15, the government also authorized e-tourism visas for charter flights, while individual travelers on scheduled commercial flights can obtain visas from November 15. The recovery came after an 18-month hiatus in the arrival of international tourists in the wake of the pandemic. Officials said that with Kushinagar strategically located near the Nepalese border and also close to Bihar, the direct air route would make it an ideal destination for Buddhist pilgrims from across the country as well as around the world. Kushinagar is an important historical site because Buddha is said to have reached Mahaparinirvana there. It is also the midpoint of the Buddhist circuit, which consists of pilgrimage sites at Lumbini, Shravasti, Kapilvastu, Sarnath and Gaya. Over the next two years, the state will have two additional international airports. While Jewar International Airport is expected to be ready by 2023, Ayodhya International Airport aims to facilitate religious tourism.

