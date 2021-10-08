Towards responsible competition with China

The announcement that Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping meet at a virtual summit before the end of the year has raised the possibility that Washington and Beijing may begin to put in place safeguards to prevent U.S.-Chinese competition from fall into outright conflict. Despite the emphasis Bidens placed in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly that the United States is not seeking a new cold war or a world divided into rigid blocs and Xis declaration that disputes should be dealt with through dialogue and cooperation, the intensification of rivalry between the two states has been very much in the spotlight. The current trajectory of US-China relations and trend lines in the Indo-Pacific is cause for concern, and wise leadership from Washington, Beijing and the region’s middle powers will be essential to prevent a drift into conflict. to zero sum.

Still no modus operandi for Sino-American relations

Since taking office, the Biden administration has proposed that the United States simultaneously face and compete with China, while seeking cooperation in areas of common interest. Beijing, however, rejected this framework, arguing that Washington should not expect cooperation from China on issues such as climate change as long as it continues to challenge China’s policies elsewhere. Chinese leaders have Express that the ball is in the court of the United States to rectify its flawed policies. Last July, Beijing presented US Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman three bottom lines and two lists. Among these are demands that the United States refrain from criticizing China’s national system and its policies towards Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet and Taiwan, and that all sanctions, tariffs and restrictions on exports imposed on China be abolished.

This counter-proposal refers to President Xis’ calls for a new type of major power relations, which was first proposed to the Obama administration in 2013 and urged both sides to commit to no conflict or confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation. At the time, the Obama administration resisted this framework for several reasons, including fear that Beijing would interpret the US endorsement of the concept as a general acceptance of China’s core interests. Today there is no chance that such a proposal will be accepted in Washington given heightened perceptions of the threat from China among decision-makers and the general public.

Negative perceptions of China have not only increased in the United States, but throughout the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Beijing’s wolf-warrior diplomacy, coupled with its rapid military expansion, aggressive positions in the East and South China Seas, and use of economic coercion have driven several states, namely Australia, Japan and the India, which just a few years ago sought to maintain good relations with China and the United States, to address the latter resolutely. In fact, Beijing’s brutal behavior in the Indo-Pacific served as the main force behind the increasing profile of the Quad and the creation of AUKUS security pact, which China has condemned as US-led containment programs that threaten peace in the region.

It is not known how much self-reflection, if any, occurs in Beijing. While there must be sober diplomats and political experts who realize that China’s wolf-warrior approach has backfired in many cases, there is likely little or no room for that to happen. such opinions are expressed given the popularity of the Chinese Communist Parties. nationalist appeals that it will not tolerate foreign intimidation and the deep resentment of Chinese leaders and the general public towards the increasingly harsh policies adopted by the United States and its allies and partners towards China.

The rise of competing coalitions: a boon or a curse for the region?

While China expects strong criticism from the Quad and the AUKUS, a number of Indo-Pacific states have also expressed concern over the growth of multilateral pacts that, at their core, appeared to be aimed at countering. China. Some, like South Korea, have been careful to avoid explicitly embracing these groupings. Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) states have expressed concerns about the rise of other multilateral mechanisms overshadowing theirs. Malaysia and Indonesia, in particular, have expressed concerns over the outbreak of an arms race by AUKUS and the exacerbation of the security dilemma in the region.

Recognizing this anxiety and the need for a positive outlook that extends beyond the fight against China, the United States and its fellow Quad members have developed a remarkable full agenda for the group that has a strong focus on delivering public goods to the region and includes efforts on COVID-19 vaccines, regional infrastructure needs and tackling climate change. China has also sought to cooperate with ASEAN states in many of the same areas. And in a neighborhood where vaccines are lacking and significant investments infrastructure is needed to fight poverty and climate change, renewed attention and resources could be a boon for the region.

Despite this silver lining for competitive dynamics in the region, the growing chasm between China and the United States and its closest partners has also made it more difficult to resolve challenges for which coordination and joint action are essential. Despite Pékins protests on the potential risks of nuclear proliferation posed by AUKUS, a nuclear arms race is already ongoing in the region, with North Korea continuing to build its nuclear and missile program, and China Rapidly expanding its own nuclear arsenal and strategic capabilities for high power competition with the United States. A viable roadmap for the denuclearization of North Korea or the adoption of arms control measures to reduce the risks of nuclear war is only possible if Washington and Beijing work together. So while growing interest and commitment to the Indo-Pacific may bring some benefits to the region, more public goods will not lead to a more prosperous region if the more difficult security challenges are left aside. .

Prevent a drift towards zero-sum competition

Looking at recent trend lines, there is real potential for the US and China to drift into a tense zero-sum relationship. When both sides see less interest in preserving their relationship, the space for diplomacy to deal with bilateral and global challenges will naturally diminish as well. While there is no quick fix to reversing this trend, it will take leadership and action from all parties in the region to ensure that the world does not sink into a great power conflict. . This week’s meeting between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi, who was describe as more meaningful and substantial than previous commitments, the news from the Biden-Xi summit and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tais reference sustainable coexistence while describing the Biden administrations’ approach to U.S.-China trade relations are all encouraging developments. But many more steps will be required to erect the scaffolding for responsible competition.

First, Beijing must stop demanding a return to a mythical past of US-Chinese relations when everything was harmonious. America and China have never agreed on all issues, but over the past decades they have attempted to work constructively together in some areas, while maintaining marked differences in others. Beijing should not characterize cooperation on common challenges as favors in Washington or potential vehicles for compromise in other areas. He should pave the way for his bureaucrats to engage substantially with their American counterparts for his own benefit.

Washington should continue to seek a multi-faceted relationship with China engaging in healthy competition with Beijing and confronting its unfair or coercive behavior if necessary; pursue good faith negotiations when both parties have a mixture of conflicting and converging interests, such as trade and arms control; and the constant pursuit of cooperation to address common challenges. Finding a balance between the three c’s will be difficult but essential. And wise leadership will be needed to ensure that being tough on China does not become an end, but one of the many ways to foster a truly free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Putting in place safeguards to compete and coexist peacefully in the years to come will require great effort on the part of diplomats on both sides. This will require not only establishing a broad framework for the relationship, but also going into the weeds to identify issues and areas where the lack of rules and standards exacerbates the risk of escalation and finding solutions. ways to fill these gaps. In addition, the effectiveness of existing risk reduction and crisis management mechanisms, such as codes of conduct and hotlines, should be reviewed and improved.

Finally, middle powers can play a vital role in continuing to draw attention to regional needs and leading multilateral initiatives to advance peace in their neighborhood. While Beijing and Washington may be reluctant to accept proposals from other capitals given the current state of relations, they may be more receptive to cooperative initiatives from third parties. Middle powers should seek to capitalize on their distinct actions and interests, such as the management of maritime disputes for the riparian states or the search for peace on the Korean peninsula for Seoul, to rally the stakeholders necessary for joint action and move trends in a more positive direction.