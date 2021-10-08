Jokowi wants G20 summit in Bali next year to be an event to show Indonesia’s ability to deal with the pandemic





Tribunnews Reporter Taufik Ismail TRIBUNNEWS. COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accompanied by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo visited a number of venues that could be used to support the implementation of the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit in Bali in October 2022. “As hosts we want to serve well, show the best and I think Bali has a reputation, has experience in organizing international events,” Jokowi said during his working visit to Bali. , Friday (8/10/2021). Note that Indonesia will take over the presidency of the G20 in 2022. The transfer from Italy to Indonesia will take place at the G20 summit or G20 leaders’ summit in Rome, Italy on October 30-31, 2021. This is the first time that Indonesia has been elected to the presidency of the G20, since the formation of the G20 in 1999. Read also : Jokowi calls for health infrastructure to be prepared before international flights open to Bali During the presidency, Indonesia played a role in setting the priority agenda and in leading a series of G20 meetings, including the summit to be held in October 2022 in Bali. According to the head of state, the implementation of the G20 summit must be used as an event to show Indonesia’s ability to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control, both from a health and economic point of view . In addition, it is also about showing the progress made by Indonesia. “It is also a showcase of the richness of the diverse culture of the nation, which is very diverse, and at the same time, we also want to show the leadership of Indonesia to the presidency of the G20 later,” he said. -he declares. The president hopes that all parties, including the central government, regional governments and the people of Bali, can continue to jointly control the Covid-19 pandemic. Read also : Jokowi hopes Bali’s economy will recover soon after international flights open “I received a report this morning that 98 (percent) of Balinese received the first dose of vaccine and 79 percent received the second dose. This is our capital in preparing the G20 for the future.” , did he declare. Minister of State, Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and Governor of Bali I Wayan Koster, were also present to accompany the President and the First Lady.

