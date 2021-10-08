Information bulletin at 4:00 p.m. ATHENS 9.84

Increased traffic at the moment at the exit of Athens – Lamia from Lenorman to Acharnes.

Also, in avenue Alexandras, in the rise of Kifissia, in Vas. Sofias and Vas. Amalia.

The government is trying to “backfill” energy precision with emergency measures to help households to the tune of 500 million euros. Thus, the subsidy on the electricity rebate is doubled, so that the rebate on bills is 15 to 18 euros per month for the first 300 kilowatt-hours of consumption. Beneficiaries of the Social Household Tariff will receive a subsidy of 24 euros per kilowatt hour.

At the same time, the heating allowance is reinforced by broadening the inclusion criteria. In particular, the allowance increases by 36% for households without children, by 49% for households with one child and by 59% for households with two children – one million households in total should be supported. The income criteria are also extended to singles at 14,000 euros, for a family with 2 children at 26,000 and with three children at 29,000 euros. 15% discount on natural gas.

At the same time, however, energy costs are shifting to dozens of items, with inflation rising 2.2% in September, with clothing, shoes and food topping the list. According to ELSTAT, the price of natural gas also recorded a record increase in September, as it jumped 108.5% compared to the same period last year. An increase of 28.9% in domestic fuel oil, to 18.1% in fuels and lubricants, 18.4% in olive oil, 21.1% in fresh vegetables and 17.5% % in lamb and goat.

The opposition calls government measures insufficient. “The company remains unprotected against the huge wave of precision,” SYRIZA said, noting that less than 500 million has been announced for electricity and heating, while the electricity bill alone is estimated at 1 billion in March. “The electricity measures do not cover the consumption of a family of 4, the heating allowance does not cover the middle class, but also the real burden of the weakest, and does not include anything on the price increases of popular products, ”KINAL notes. “Coal is a treasure”, comments the KKE, adding that “the least the government can do is to accept the KKE amendment for the abolition of excise duties and VAT on fuels and energy”.

On the “front” of the coronavirus, a call to those who hesitate or refuse to be vaccinated, to overcome their fears and to come, as soon as possible, to the vaccination centers, made the KT, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, who carried out in “Evangelismos” the 3rd dose of the vaccine. It should be noted that from Sunday the platform of the 3rd component opens for people over 50 and vulnerable groups. The 3rd dose can be administered as soon as 6 months have passed since the 2nd dose of vaccination. In the meantime, appeals against compulsory vaccinations with health workers and EMAK have been discussed at the HC. In the coming months, the decision.

On October 25, Daktylios returns to Athens, as announced by Real fm by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Costas Karamanlis. Electric cars will be exempt from ring restrictions.

Civil Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos earlier visited at the 401st military hospital the 28-year-old policeman from the DIAS group, who was wounded this morning in Vathi Square, when, while chasing a stolen car, the driver crashed into his motorcycle. The 28-year-old man sustained minor injuries to his legs and arms, while one of the other police officers shot and wounded the assailant, of Albanian origin, who is also being treated out of danger.

In the international news

“Bloodbaths” in Afghanistan. At least 50 people were killed and 140 injured in a bomb blast near an overcrowded Shia mosque in the northern city of Kunduz.

Angela Merkel will visit Turkey on October 16, at the invitation of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Responding to a question on the reason for the visit, German government spokesperson Stephen Seibert spoke of the long-standing ties between the two countries due to citizens of Turkish origin living in Germany, the geostrategic importance of the Turkey, but also the “great contribution”, as he said, of Ankara on immigration, which, he underlined, “is recognized by all in Europe”. Meanwhile, the Turkish president is trying to build “bridges” with the United States, as Ankara has reportedly asked Washington to buy 40 F-16 Block 70 fighter jets and modernize 80 other fighter jets.

In culture

Six different roles are performed by Olia Lazaridou in the play “Six times” which will debut tomorrow at the Athens concert hall.

Time

Cloudy with local rains, tomorrow in Attica, mainly at noon and afternoon. At night, the effects will stop. The temperature will vary from 16 to 24 degrees Celsius – 21 degrees, right now, in Technopolis, here in Gazi.