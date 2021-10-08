Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on fears of a power crisis





Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged Prime Minister Modi’s “personal attention” to this matter. (To file) Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday requested “urgent personal attention” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to monitor the power generation scenario and take appropriate corrective action to overcome the crisis taking into account the unavailability of coal stocks. Given the state’s precarious financial situation, it has not been able to purchase the required electricity on the open market, as purchase prices have also skyrocketed with growing demand. In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister asked Prime Minister Modi to order the Ministry of Coal and Railways to allocate 20 coal rakes to thermal power plants in Andhra Pradesh. He also called for the urgently failed and non-functional coal-fired power plants to be revived, regardless of the ongoing proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal. Deep-water well gas available from ONGC and Reliance could be urgently supplied to non-operating 2,300 MW gas-fired power plants in the state, he said. “In PA, the post-Covid electricity demand has increased by 15% in the last six months and by 20% in the last month. The electricity sector is in turmoil due to the coal shortage. It has become more and more difficult to meet grid demand and circumstances are pushing us towards load shedding ”, underlined the Chief Minister. The state is currently meeting a demand for around 185-190 million units of electricity per day. The chief minister said that AP Genco’s thermal power plants, which cover 45% of the state’s energy needs, have virtually no coal stocks for a day or two. Genco’s factories were operating at less than 50 percent of their capacity of 90 million units per day. “The power plants have also not been able to deliver more than 75% of their 40 UM capacity per day. such, relies heavily on purchases in the market to fill the gap, ”Mr. Reddy said. The average daily market price of electricity on the free market fell from Rs 4.6 per kWh on September 15 to Rs 15 per kWh on October 8. “D-1 and real-time electricity market prices are skyrocketing day by day and have peaked at Rs 20 per unit most of the time. Electricity is also not available at certain times due to the decline in production in the country ”The Chief Minister lamented. He feared that the situation would be “quite alarming” and that the finances of electric utilities would deteriorate further if the situation persisted. As it was harvest season, more water was needed for crops and the lack (of electricity and water) would cause the fields to dry out. “Unplanned power cuts when used will lead to chaotic conditions in society as in (year) 2012. So I ask for your urgent personal attention to monitor the scenario in order to avoid (such) chaotic conditions,” urged the Prime Minister. Minister. The chief minister also called for banks and credit institutions to be made responsible for generously providing working capital loans to power distribution companies to make coal payments and also undertake market purchases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/andhra-pradesh-news/andhra-pradesh-chief-minister-ys-jagan-mohan-reddy-writes-to-pm-narendra-modi-over-fears-of-power-crisis-2569009 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos