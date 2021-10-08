Donald Trump says migrants seeking refuge in Haiti likely have AIDS





Donald Trump reiterated some unfavorable comments about Haiti in a recent interview. Speaking to Fox News Sean Hannity, the former president suggested that many migrants seeking refuge from the country’s appalling conditions are likely people with AIDS.

We have hundreds of thousands of people flocking from Haiti. Haiti has a huge AIDS problem. AIDS is a step beyond, AIDS is a very bad problem, he said. So hundreds of thousands of people are coming to our country, and if you look at the statistics, if you look at the numbers, if you just look at what’s going on in Haiti, a huge problem with AIDS, a lot of these people are going to have. probably AIDS, and they are coming to our country.

Trump then criticized the United States’ response to the influx of migrants, saying: We are not doing anything about it, we are letting everyone in!

It’s like a death wish for our country, he added during his conversation with Hannity.

Sadly, Trump’s feelings that Haiti is afflicted with AIDS have been voiced repeatedly. In 2017, for example, a New York Times report claimed that Trump addressed members of a White House meeting and said that 15,000 Haitian immigrants who had obtained US visas all had AIDS. The White House then denied the allegations.

In another case, Trump described Haiti as a shitty country when he discussed his stance on immigration.

While the former president suggests that the United States has been slow in responding to inbound migrants from Haiti, reports claim the opposite is true. Many refugees trying to escape political and social unrest in the country have been arrested in Mexico or Texas, beaten by patrol officers and forced to return to their homeland.

See part of Donald Trump’s conversation with Sean Hannity below.

Trump alarmist on AIDS among Haitian migrants.

“Look at what’s going on in Haiti – a huge AIDS problem. Many of these people will probably have AIDS and they will enter our country … It is like a death wish, like a death wish for our country. »Pic.twitter.com/mfBnXKGstS

Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 8, 2021

