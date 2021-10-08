Jokowi assigns Luhut Panjaitan a new assignment to lead the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train committee





DRAWING. President Jokowi has entrusted the new task of Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs, Luhut Panjaitan, as head of the Jakarta-Bandung Committee on High Speed ​​Rail.

Source: Kompas.com | Editor: Khomarul Hidayat KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. The coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, has been granted a new assignment. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appointed Luhut to head the high speed train committee between Jakarta and Bandung. This is stated in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 93 of 2021 regarding the acceleration of the implementation of infrastructure and installations of high speed trains between Jakarta and Bandung. Judging from the official website of the State Secretariat, the presidential regulations were signed by Jokowi on October 6, 2021. “With this presidential regulations, a high-speed rail committee between Jakarta and Bandung was formed, headed by the minister. coordinator of maritime affairs. and investment ”, we read in Article 3A, paragraph (1) of the Presidential Rules. As stated in the presidential decree, the Jakarta-Bandung High Speed ​​Rail Committee consists of the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Public Enterprises and the Minister of Transport. Read also: Jakarta-Bandung Bullet Train Project Cost Rising, Suggestion From BUMN Observers So what is the task of the committee? According to Article 31, paragraph (2), the High Speed ​​Trains Committee between Jakarta and Bandung has at least two main tasks. First of all, agree and / or determine the measures that need to be taken to overcome the liability of the joint company in the event of a problem with the increase and / or cost overrun of the Jakarta-Bandung high speed train project. The task includes changing the ownership share of the joint venture and / or adjusting the terms and amount of the loan received by the joint venture. The second task is to determine the form of government assistance that can be given to overcome the share of the obligation of the joint company in the event of an increase and / or change in the cost of the Jakarta-Bandung Bullet Train Project. . The tasks include plans for the participation of state capital in the management of a consortium of state-owned enterprises (BUMN) for the purposes of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train project, as well as the provision of government guarantees for the bonds. leaders of the SOE consortium. if necessary. The consortium commissioned by the government to accelerate the implementation of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail infrastructure and facilities consists of four state-owned enterprises, namely PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero), PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk, PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk, and PT Perkebunan Nusantara VIII. . “The consortium of public enterprises referred to in paragraph (2) can be carried out in the form of a joint enterprise”, we read in article 1 paragraph (3) of Presidential Regulation number 93 of 2021. Read also: The cost of the high-speed train project increases, WIKA wants to reduce the share of shares Penulis: Fitria Chusna Farisa

This article was published on Kompas.com with the title "Luhut appointed by Jokowi to head the Jakarta-Bandung high speed rail committee, what are his functions?".



Source: Kompas.com

Publisher: Khomarul Hidayat

