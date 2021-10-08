Exodus of nurses from the ICU where Boris Johnson was treated for COVID





Intensive care staff speak out about patient safety fears and impact of understaffing at Guys and St Thomas Trust in London Image: Alamy More than 100 intensive care nurses from the trust where Prime Minister Boris Johnson was treated for COVID-19 have resigned in seven months, a union has revealed. The figure, gleaned by Unite from a survey of members of the Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust in London, is confirmed by the trust, which confirmed 118 nurses had left since January this year. However, the trust added that 97 nurses joined during this time and another 30 were in the pre-employment screening stage. Guys and St Thomas Trust ICU Staff Survey Results Unite said its survey revealed lower morale and concerns about patient safety due to staff shortages. The survey carried out over the summer among 188 intensive care personnel, including nurses, revealed: 93% (174) reported a shortage of staff in their unit on each shift.

100% said staff well-being was affected by understaffing.

98% (184) said they felt the understaffing made their unit unsafe. Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said: These results are shocking and very distressing for our NHS members. They are full-fledged professionals, but these chronic staff shortages mean they struggle to provide the care they are dedicated to, so morale plummets. Alarm bells must start ringing across government and health services. RELATED: Over 200 Nurses Relinquished Confidence in Six Months Lack of respect for the profession Boris Johnson was admitted with COVID-19 to intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in April 2020 after his condition deteriorated. We recognize the pressure that the current demand for services places on staff Spokesperson for the Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust In May this year, Jenny McGee, one of two nurses personally thanked by the Prime Minister for his care while in intensive care, resigned. She cited the government’s suggestion of a 1% pay raise offer for nurses in England as the reason, accusing ministers of disrespecting the profession. RELATED: Critical Care Nurse Who Cared For Prime Minister Resigns Following Suggested 1% Salary Offer Investment in staff recruitment and well-being A spokesperson for Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust said patient safety and the well-being of staff were top priorities. We recognize the pressure that the current demand for services is placing on staff and are investing in recruiting more nurses, while continuing to provide comprehensive health and wellness support to our staff, added the spokesperson. Access our wellness area for free In other news Pressure on health services-worrying-peak-of-pandemic-178886

