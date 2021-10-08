PON athletes and officials are regularly tested for COVID: Office of Health





It’s even better to get vaccinated quickly because the vaccine strengthens our immunity Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) – To prevent transmission of COVID-19, medical staff should perform regular swab tests on athletes and officials during Papua National Sports Week (PON), the bureau chief of the health of Merauke dr. Nevile Muskita said. According to Muskita, such steps should be taken, especially as five PON athletes and officials tested positive for COVID-19 in Merauke as of October 5, 2021. “Those who test positive are from Jayapura, East Java, Yogyakarta and Central Kalimantan. If we look at the time, I think they were infected in their hometown,” Muskita said, quoted by InfoPublik on Friday. . Related News: Government is optimistic about rowing arena that will produce top Papuan athletes In addition to performing regular tests, he said it is essential that residents of Merauke consistently adhere to health protocols. “It’s even better to get vaccinated quickly because the vaccine strengthens our immunity. Therefore, even if you are infected with the virus, your condition can still be improved. Let’s make sure that after PON there will be no no new groups formed, and the situation in Merauke will remain secure, “he added. Related news: Health protocols well applied at the Aquatic Arena: working group Previously, an official from the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), Asep Chaerudin, claimed that the central working group on COVID-19 management, as well as the working groups in the city of Jayapura, Jayapura District, Mimika District, as well as Merauke District, have been educating the public on health protocols since before the start of PON XX. Related News: Strict Health Protocols Applied To Papua PON: Olympic Weightlifters He informed that to raise public awareness of health protocols, the agency distributed 1,125,173 pieces of masks as of October 6, 2021. The XX Papua National Sports Week (PON) 2021 will be held from October 2 to 15, 2021. At least 6,400 athletes and 3,500 officials from 34 Indonesian provinces participate in the National Games, which feature 37 sports. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially opened the event at Lukas Enembe Stadium, Sentani, Jayapura, Papua, on Saturday October 2, 2021. However, the competitions for some sports had started earlier, in mid-September 2021. Related news: Weightlifting: After announcing her retirement, Deni plans to return home Related News: Jayapura Shooting Range Equipped For World Matches: Official

