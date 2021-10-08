Iraq wants to attach conditions to arms purchases from Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was keen to increase military sales to foreign buyers, but his foreign policy often hangs on his ambitions. International interest in Turkey’s flourishing defense industry has grown since the Azerbaijani-Armenian war on Nagorno-Karabakh last year, during which the Turkish Armed Drones Bayraktar TB2 have been widely touted as the key to Azerbaijan military success. More recently, Iraq has expressed interest in purchasing TB2 drones and attack helicopters from Turkey, but Baghdad’s efforts to attach conditions to the deal ended the deal.

Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Inad revealed at the end of August that Baghdad had reached a preliminary agreement with Ankara to purchase an unspecified number of TB2 drones and had also requested bids for 12 T129ATAK helicopters and six KORAL electronic warfare systems. The minister spoke after meeting his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar at an international defense industry fair in Istanbul in early August.

It was exciting news for Turkey that Iraq, often wedged between the United States and Iran, turned to Turkey for military equipment. Iraq needs such weapons to combat the resurgence of Islamic State and strengthen its defense capabilities as Washington prepares forend his combat mission in Iraq.

A Turkish source close to the talks told Al-Monitor that the Iraqis initially expressed interest in purchasing Turkish weapons during Akars’ visit to Baghdad in January, but brought other cases to the table. the negotiating table during the meetings that followed. In return for military purchases, the Iraqis demanded an increase in the flows of the Euphrates and the Tigris, which originate in Turkey and move towards Syria and Iraq, and the withdrawal of Turkish troops from the base of Bashiqa near Mosul, according to the source.

Baghdad has also been thwarted by the expansion of Turkish cross-border military operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the outlaw armed group that has been fighting Ankara since 1984 and has long taken refuge in the mountains of Iraqi Kurdistan. across the border. Turkey’s cross-border pursuit of the PKK is nothing new, but Turkish operations have recently expanded beyond the PKK camps along the border, reaching Sinjar and Makhmour. Although Baghdad has protested against the operations, he is well aware that he cannot influence Ankara on this issue and has not made it a condition. Yet any concession by Turkey on the water issue amid Iraq’s water shortages and its military presence in Bashiqa would mean many brownie points for Baghdad in domestic politics.

While the prospect of Turkey’s withdrawal from Bashiqa cannot be ruled out, Ankara has refused to make its counterterrorism efforts a bargain. Likewise, it is reluctant to commit to the quantity of water supplied to Iraq. Turkey has long argued that Iraq’s water shortages are due to the obsolescence of the country’s irrigation system and poor water management, in addition to reduced rainfall.

In 2019, Erdogan appointed a special envoy to Iraq for a mission focused on improving water management in Iraq. Water shortages in Iraq and Syria are often blamed on Turkey and its dams at the Euphrates and Tigris. Under a 1987 Euphrates protocol with Syria, Turkey is required to let at least 500 cubic meters of water per second flow to Syria. On the Tigris, on the other hand, he made no commitment to Iraq. Turkey contributes only 40% to water flow of the Tigris, while Iraq contributes 51% and Iran 9%.

Asked why the Iraqi government would opt for Turkish military equipment, the source pointed out that the presentation of TB2 drones in Nagorno-Karabakh played an important role, as did Iraqi hopes for concessions on contentious issues. with Turkey. Iraq, the source added, is looking for alternative suppliers to reduce its dependence on US weapons and ammunition, especially after problems encountered in upgrading its F-16 jets.

Russia, China and Iran have become other alternative suppliers. Oddly, the Russians haven’t pushed hard to add a military dimension to their ties with Iraq, the source observed. The Nagorno-Karabakh war brought the Turkish option to the fore. The Iraqis must focus primarily on the systems and ammunition to be used in the fight against terrorism. What Turkey could offer in this regard seems reasonable to them, he added.

The source said no specific reaction has come from Washington so far, but pointed out that US influence would certainly influence Iraq’s final decisions on military purchases. They are unable to twist the arm of the United States, he said.

Washington is likely to be concerned about the risk of Iranian-linked Shiite militias seizing armed drone technologies. In addition, the Turkish defense industry faces severe consequences from political crises with Washington, including sanctions against Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems.

A case in point is a $ 1.5 billion contract with Pakistan for 30 T129 ATAK helicopters, signed in 2018 as Turkey’s largest arms sale ever. Yet Turkey did not deliver the helicopters due to Washington’s refusal to issue export licenses for the US technologies used to make the combat helicopter, including the engine. Pakistan agreed to a further extension of the delivery time in March, but could end up reviewing a Chinese bid for the CAIC Z-10 attack helicopter.

Since the Nagorno-Karabakh war, armed drones from Turkey have also come under the radar of the US Congress. In a bipartite letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken in August, 27 lawmakers called for an immediate suspension of all permits to export US drone technology to Turkey, arguing that Turkey’s drone program has destabilized several regions of the globe and threatens the interests, allies and partners of the United States.

Canada has already suspended the export of certain drone technologies to Turkey due to the alleged use of Canadian-made equipment by Azeri forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Last year, Iraqi officials expressed interest in purchasing Su-57 warplanes From Russia. They also intermittently considered buying Russian S-400 or S-300 air defense systems. Still, US sanctions against Turkey over the S-400 are believed to be forcing Baghdad to think twice about the extent of its cooperation with Russia.

Iraq acquired 20 Chinese drones CH-4B in 2015, but lost eight in operations against ISIS, while the remaining units were grounded by maintenance issues. And with the problems plaguing the Iraqi F-16 fleet, Turkish TB2 drones are emerging as a low-cost, high-efficiency option for Iraq.

Yet political instability and uncertainties in Baghdad are yet another caveat. Making decisions and then implementing them is not easy with Baghdad, not only in terms of offering cooperation with the defense industry but also in other projects, the source told Al-Monitor, citing for example the failure of Turkish emissaries to progress in the field of water. management.

The upcoming Iraqi elections have raised doubts about how long it will take to put in place a new government. Commitments made in such an environment are of low credibility, the source said. Yet, if the political obstacles are overcome, Iraq could greatly benefit from military cooperation with Turkey. Turkey’s training and equipment support as well as Turkey’s counterterrorism experience are important to them, the source added.

From Ankara’s perspective, the systemic problem hampering defense cooperation will continue regardless of which government emerges from the Iraqi elections. In addition, disputes over water and military bases remain important on the Iraqi side. Baghdad’s approach to military cooperation appears to be based on appeasing its national audience.