Understanding the CPC and its policy

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on political parties around the world to say that everyone must work together to build a single economic globalization that is more open, inclusive, participatory and win-win. He was speaking at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on July 6 to mark the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). His words gave us a clear idea of ​​the CCP’s policies that we should know and understand well.

The founding of the CCP took place in Shanghai in 1921, when the number of party members was very negligible, and now in 2021, today it is celebrating its centenary. The party is now considered the largest political party in the world with over 90 million members. It is such a party in which no one can easily get membership, instead the candidates have to prove that they are patriots, hardworking and very loyal to the ideology of this party. Only 20 percent of those who apply get a primary membership. After joining the party, you have to prove that you are a staunch Communist. It can lose its membership for any stumbling block or face any other sanction. A member of this party cannot work in his area, but rather he is sent away from home to any place at any time.

There are many villages in remote areas of China where people live below the poverty line. One of the CCP’s goals was that there would be no poor people in China during the party’s centenary, and it was able to achieve its goal. To achieve this goal, the manager must travel hundreds of kilometers from home and work in remote areas; for this reason, the responsible party member must be separated from his family for 11 months per year. Their success makes them forget the pain of being separated from their family because they think they are doing a great job; thus, such a party is deeply rooted in the people.

It has been revealed that the CCP maintains fraternal relations with more than 500 political parties in 160 countries around the world. It does not matter whether these parties are the ruling party or the opposition; the CCP has no weakness vis-à-vis any political party in particular in any country; as such, China does not allow misunderstandings in the minds of people in any country, and this laudable policy has made China’s international diplomacy acceptable. President Xi Jinping is the CPC General Secretary and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, so he is one of the most powerful leaders in the world today.

He had addressed a conference of the most powerful political parties in the world. In his speech from Beijing via video link, he vowed that the CCP, as the country’s major political party, will work for the well-being of mankind.

He said the CCP had lifted 98.99 million people out of poverty in rural China since 2012, and his party was ready to share its experience in solving poverty problems with other countries. From this perspective, it should be noted here that a professor from Tsinghua University in China said in an interview on a Chinese TV channel that China does not want to export development to another country or import development models. from any country.

Xi Jinping’s appeal at the summit of the CCP and world political parties on July 6, 2021 is that no country should be left behind when it comes to human well-being; all countries and nations of the world have the right to equal development opportunities. He called on all political parties present at the conference to be inspired by an ideology that builds a global community through partnership.

It should be noted that in the speeches made by the President on the occasion of the centenary celebrations, very few times has socialism been directly declared as a goal. Perhaps, in the current world situation, slavery in the name of socialism was not considered reasonable, but the participatory world community will practically be socialism, for if the welfare partnership is based on the partnership of the people and the ethnic groups within the border state cannot be any other system than socialism.

If we regard religion as a fundamental issue and believe in it, then we see that Islam also advocates the same. There are a number of problems in the world, such as ensuring the participation of all in order to ensure the equitable use of the world’s common resources. There is no alternative but to solve the problem of global warming on the basis of partnership, regardless of religion, caste, community and nation.

His main point about democracy is that it guarantees the rights of all, democracy does not mean the privileges of a handful of people. There are many ways to achieve democracy, there can be no democracy only with one particular path. It should be the responsibility of the people of a country to judge whether it is a democratic country or not, and that responsibility cannot be left to a handful of people.

Earlier, a professor from Tsinghua University said that the process of democracy was more pronounced in developing and underdeveloped countries than in rich developed countries. Western countries put more emphasis on the process of democracy in developing and underdeveloped countries than in rich developed countries, but they do not want to analyze what the end result is. Conversely, the People’s Republic of China attaches particular importance to the outcome rather than the process.

President Xi Jinping urges political parties around the world to refrain from politicizing the Covid-19 pandemic, opposing the affixing of geographic labels to the Covid-19 virus. He assured that China will never walk the path of hegemony, expansionism or the development of an influential region, but will rather stay with the developing world.

President Xi believes that globalization has become more dynamic than the obstacles at this time, there is a trend of cooperation among the countries of the world, and this trend will not change. The United States’ imposition of various economic sanctions on China and some other countries in an attempt to establish dominance has led many to believe that globalization is on the wane.

Historical experience has shown that every civilization has its ups and downs. Historian Spengler compares the rise and fall of a civilization to the changing of the seasons. The United States is currently the world’s leading economic and military power, but many are frustrated with the future of democracy in the United States. We have noticed that China is also developing very quickly in terms of economy, military power and technology. For China is moving towards modernization and development at a time when it is possible to take advantage of the coffers of global technology. This is why it is said that countries which join development later are able to develop faster than previous developed countries. With these realities in mind, Bangladesh must determine its foreign policy and strategy.

Abul Qasem Haider is Founding President of Eastern University, Islamic Finance and Investment Ltd, Australian School and Abul Qasem Haider Mohila College, Sandwip, Chattogram, Former Member of Senate, University of Dhaka.

