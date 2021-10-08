Can Donald Trump hide the advice in plain sight? (Editorial)





Can a former president claim that he does not need to answer questions from a congressional committee because of executive privilege? Can he make the same claim for his close collaborators?

Of course he can. The question, however, is whether a former president’s claim would hold up. Some believe it can, others claim it doesn’t, and some just shrug their shoulders. The question, simply put, is far from settled.

Former President Donald Trump told four of his close associates on Thursday that they should ignore subpoenas issued by the Congressional committee investigating the January 6 insurgency on our nation’s Capitol.

The reason? Executive privilege, you don’t know.

Well that should be interesting.

As a concept, the notion of executive privilege is easy to understand. The idea was spelled out clearly: If conversations between a president and his senior advisers were regularly subjected to scrutiny and made public after the fact, a large number of assistants might not be forthright when briefing the boss. of their opinion on all manner of things.

There is also obvious logic at work here. Sometimes someone who is just thinking might come up with a suggestion or two that weren’t really serious, but were just part of a bigger effort to find a solution. No one would want their wildest ideas plastered on a video screen in a congressional courtroom.

But still, even those who see the logic might reasonably ask: Should a former president and his aides and associates be forever protected from members of Congress who seek the truth? It seems a little less clear, doesn’t it?

The Jan. 6 panel wants to know what Trump was doing before and during the Capitol Riot. They, working for the people, need to know. As such, we hope that the courts, which will surely end up weighing on these questions, will lean towards the seekers of truth.

We also hope that Biden’s White House does not help Trump continue to protect his actions and those of his advisers. The current president wouldn’t be willing to help set a precedent that could come back to haunt him and other CEOs down the line. It is essential to know the facts and to hope that we can prevent a similar insurgency from happening again in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.masslive.com/opinion/2021/10/can-trump-shield-advice-from-view-editorial.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos