North and Midlands unite to tell Boris Johnson to build the HS2 high-speed rail line from scratch





Birmingham has united in the north of England to tell Boris Johnson that the HS2 high-speed rail line must be completely built. City Council chief Ian Ward welcomed Henri Murison, director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, to Birmingham. They visited the site of the HS2 station on Curzon Street and jointly appealed to the government to ensure that the railway project is not degraded. Work on the first phase of the project, connecting London and Birmingham, is underway. The line will then be extended to Crewe. But there is uncertainty around the next phase of HS2, which is to expand the network from Birmingham to Manchester in the northwest, and Birmingham to Leicestershire and Leeds in the east. READ MORE: Boris pledges to fight drug gangs East leg trains must also switch to the conventional track north of Leeds and continue to Newcastle. Supporters of the program say it will dramatically improve connections between the West Midlands and East Midlands, Yorkshire and the North East of England. However, the government is reportedly considering delaying or removing the east section of the line. An announcement is expected at the time of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s fall expenditure declaration on October 27. Coun Ward said: “This is a real test of the government’s commitment to ‘move up a gear.’ There is a unique opportunity to rebalance the UK economy. “I do not see why people in the Midlands and the North should continue to wait. The government must commit to providing HS2 in full. “There are compelling economic reasons why the government should do it. The eastern part of HS2 will link Birmingham, Sheffield, Leeds and the East Midlands. It will create an economy of 8 million people, four million jobs, all of it. within an hour of travel time. “The eastern section of HS2 offers the greatest financial benefit at a lower cost than any other part of the network. The connected cities would have a combined economy larger than Denmark. “ Mr Murison said: “Without connections to Birmingham and the East Midlands, the Northern Powerhouse mission is not possible. We need connections to Birmingham, as well as to Leicestershire and the East Midlands, just as much as we need. connections to London. “ The Northern Powerhouse Partnership is a think tank closely linked to business and civic leaders in the north of England, chaired by former Chancellor George Osborne. Get the latest political news straight to your inbox via our daily newsletter.

