Trump DC hotel suffered more than $ 70 million in losses while Trump was president, documents show

Former President Donald Trump racked up more than $ 70 million in losses over a four-year span from his Washington, DC hotel, while publicly claiming the hotel was making more than tens of millions of dollars, documents show published by House Oversight. Committee.

The documents also show that the hotel has received millions from foreign governments in payments and deferral of loans, which Trump did not disclose, raising questions about potential conflicts of interest during his presidency.

This is the first time Congressional investigators have reviewed and released details of the former president’s financial information, although the Trump Organization on Friday challenged the accounting committee’s understanding and denied any wrongdoing. The Manhattan District Attorney and New York Attorney General investigators reviewed Trump’s finances, but none of this was made public.

Trump’s income from the Trump International Hotel reported in public financial information from 2016 to 2020 was more than $ 156 million, the committee said on Friday.

But during that four-year period, Trump’s DC Hotel actually suffered a net loss of over $ 70 million while he was president and had to be loaned over $ 27 million by the one of Trump’s holding companies, DJT Holdings LLC, from 2017 to 2020, according to the hotel’s financial statements obtained by the committee.

More than $ 24 million has not been repaid and has instead been converted into capital contributions, the committee said.

According to the committee, their analysis of the documents shows that the Trump Hotel has received about $ 3.7 million from foreign governments, which they say raises “concerns about possible violations of the constitutional clause on foreign emoluments. “.

The documents contain details that Congress sought for years during Trump’s presidency, particularly information on foreign payments to Trump’s companies, which House Democrats have unsuccessfully sued under the claims clause. emoluments of the Constitution. The emoluments clause, an anti-corruption provision written by the founders of the country, said Congress should be able to approve any gifts to office holders of foreign governments. But despite the House’s long-standing interest in an autopsy of Trump’s finances, Congressional approval of the foreign payments the Trump Organization received never took place.

The committee also claimed that General Services Administration documents showed Trump received “undisclosed preferential treatment” from Deutsche Bank on a $ 170 million construction loan.

The loan terms required the Trump Hotel to start repaying the principal in 2018, but the terms were revised that year to allow the Trump Hotel to defer those payments for six years.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Trump Organization called the committee’s findings “intentionally misleading, irresponsible and unequivocally false,” arguing that the committee “has a fundamental misunderstanding of basic accounting principles – including the difference between gross income and net profit, ”and the profits went to the US Treasury. The spokesperson also said the company “has invested a lot of time and money to save this crumbling asset that costs US taxpayers millions of dollars every year.”

“Put simply, this report is nothing more than continued political harassment in a desperate attempt to mislead the American public and vilify Trump in pursuing their own agenda,” the spokesperson said. .

Deutsche Bank also accused the committee of making “several inaccurate statements regarding Deutsche Bank and its loan agreement”. The terms of the loan have not changed and there has been no deferral of payment, said a person familiar with the matter.

CNN has contacted the GSA and the House Oversight Committee for comment.

In July, the GSA handed over documents that included Trump Hotel’s audited financial statements from 2014 to 2020 prepared by WeiserMazars LLC, Trump’s accounting firm and three years of Trump’s financial statements compiled by Mazars.

Various House committees have also been studying Trump’s tax returns and other financial documents from Mazars USA and Deutsche Bank for years, without success.

Documents released Friday raise “troubling questions” about the lease with the General Services Administration and “the agency’s ability to deal with the conflicts of interest of the former president during his tenure when he was effectively on both sides of the contract, as landlord and tenant, ”Democratic oversight committee chair Carolyn Maloney wrote in a letter to the GSA on Friday.

The committee also asks that the GSA produce more documents by the end of the two weeks.

The GSA, which manages federal buildings and land, awarded the lease for the old post office building in 2012. Trump opened the hotel in 2016, when he was the Republican candidate for president.

Since then, the oversight committee has investigated conflicts of interest regarding the GSA’s management of the Trump Hotel lease.

When he took office, Trump resigned from his companies but transferred his assets to a trust run by his sons, allowing him to continue to benefit financially from the DC Hotel and his other businesses.

In 2019, the GSA inspector general said the agency “ignored the Constitution” in deciding to maintain the building lease at the hotel after Trump was elected to the White House.

This story has been updated to include additional reports and reactions.

