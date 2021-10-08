Politics
Jokowi and the Broken Promises: Part 1
This blog is part of a series on Democracy in South East and South Asia.
When he took office for his first term as Indonesian president in 2014, Joko Widodo, or Jokowi, was the greatest hope for reform since the post-fall of Suharto’s regime. The first Indonesian president of the democratic era who was not from the elite, Jokowi had been a small businessman, then an effective mayor of Solo and then of Jakarta.
Safer:
Indonesia
South East Asia
The future of democracy
During his tenure as mayor, he had forged a reputation for being personally clean, and for eradicate corruption and inefficiency in the local governments he oversaw. He acted in a straightforward and down-to-earth manner and did not broadcast any plans to entrench other members of his family in politics. As Ben Bland of the Lowy Institute notes, Jokowi praises his children to have their own business and noted Becoming president does not mean channeling power to my children.
During the 2014 election campaign, Jokowi presented himself as an avatar of reform. Many Indonesians saw him as me and fundamentally different from former Presidents Megawati Sukarnoputri, who ruled in an almost royal style and helped to anchor his daughter in politics, and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, a former general who also ruled in a somewhat distant manner, and made little fight against corruption; Yudhoyono also liquidated try to create a family political dynasty. (Some ministers of Yudhoyonos have finished to be charged by the country’s anti-corruption commission.) After his victory in 2014, Time Featured Jokowi on his cover, calling him the new face of Indonesian democracy.
The fact that Jokowi defeated former Lieutenant General Prabowo Subianto for his first term further strengthened Jokowi’s apparent credentials as a reformer and bulwark of democracy. In the countryside, Prabowo made no secret of his contempt for certain aspects of Indonesian democracy, and Prabowo also brought with him accusations of monitor rights violations during the Suharto era.
Today, as Jokowi completes his second term, having beaten Prabowo handily in a rematch, he is far from this alleged reformer and apparent savior of Indonesian democracy. Like his two predecessors, he seems to want to create a family political dynasty, despite what he has said in the past. He maneuver one of his sons and sons-in-law in politics, and they are now both mayors and young men, with the support of their father.
Meanwhile, Jokowi oversaw a crippling the country’s anti-corruption efforts, leaving Indonesia with corruption issues just as deep, if not deeper, than when he took office. In reality, he did not do anything that the anti-corruption commission has been gutted. During his second term, he built a increasingly close alliance with the armed forces, and even made Prabowo his Minister of Defense; he also oversaw a crackdown on civil society and speech.
Safer:
Indonesia
South East Asia
The future of democracy
Now Jokowi might want to try pass constitutional changes. He claims these constitutional amendments are minor, but speculation (which he denies) suggest he can try to change the constitution so that he can run for a third term. It would be the ultimate insult to Indonesian democracy.
What happened in Jokowis’ two terms that brought him to where he is today? Or has he always been, in some ways, misunderstood, as Ben Bland of the Lowy Institute says in parts of his excellent Jokowi biography. In my next post on the Jokowi years, I’ll take a look at how the 2014 promise has curdled.
This publication is part of the Diamonstein-Spielvogel project on the future of democracy.
Sources
2/ https://www.cfr.org/blog/jokowi-and-missed-promises-part-1
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]