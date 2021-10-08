Jokowi and the Broken Promises: Part 1

This blog is part of a series on Democracy in South East and South Asia.

When he took office for his first term as Indonesian president in 2014, Joko Widodo, or Jokowi, was the greatest hope for reform since the post-fall of Suharto’s regime. The first Indonesian president of the democratic era who was not from the elite, Jokowi had been a small businessman, then an effective mayor of Solo and then of Jakarta.

Safer: Indonesia South East Asia The future of democracy

During his tenure as mayor, he had forged a reputation for being personally clean, and for eradicate corruption and inefficiency in the local governments he oversaw. He acted in a straightforward and down-to-earth manner and did not broadcast any plans to entrench other members of his family in politics. As Ben Bland of the Lowy Institute notes, Jokowi praises his children to have their own business and noted Becoming president does not mean channeling power to my children.

During the 2014 election campaign, Jokowi presented himself as an avatar of reform. Many Indonesians saw him as me and fundamentally different from former Presidents Megawati Sukarnoputri, who ruled in an almost royal style and helped to anchor his daughter in politics, and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, a former general who also ruled in a somewhat distant manner, and made little fight against corruption; Yudhoyono also liquidated try to create a family political dynasty. (Some ministers of Yudhoyonos have finished to be charged by the country’s anti-corruption commission.) After his victory in 2014, Time Featured Jokowi on his cover, calling him the new face of Indonesian democracy.

The fact that Jokowi defeated former Lieutenant General Prabowo Subianto for his first term further strengthened Jokowi’s apparent credentials as a reformer and bulwark of democracy. In the countryside, Prabowo made no secret of his contempt for certain aspects of Indonesian democracy, and Prabowo also brought with him accusations of monitor rights violations during the Suharto era.

Today, as Jokowi completes his second term, having beaten Prabowo handily in a rematch, he is far from this alleged reformer and apparent savior of Indonesian democracy. Like his two predecessors, he seems to want to create a family political dynasty, despite what he has said in the past. He maneuver one of his sons and sons-in-law in politics, and they are now both mayors and young men, with the support of their father.

Meanwhile, Jokowi oversaw a crippling the country’s anti-corruption efforts, leaving Indonesia with corruption issues just as deep, if not deeper, than when he took office. In reality, he did not do anything that the anti-corruption commission has been gutted. During his second term, he built a increasingly close alliance with the armed forces, and even made Prabowo his Minister of Defense; he also oversaw a crackdown on civil society and speech.

Now Jokowi might want to try pass constitutional changes. He claims these constitutional amendments are minor, but speculation (which he denies) suggest he can try to change the constitution so that he can run for a third term. It would be the ultimate insult to Indonesian democracy.

What happened in Jokowis’ two terms that brought him to where he is today? Or has he always been, in some ways, misunderstood, as Ben Bland of the Lowy Institute says in parts of his excellent Jokowi biography. In my next post on the Jokowi years, I’ll take a look at how the 2014 promise has curdled.

