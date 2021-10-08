China’s $ 1.1 trillion bet on US Treasuries continues to get tricked

Donald Trump listens to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R), Republican of Kentucky, speak to … [+] media in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on October 16, 2017.

SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images



Donald Trump and his allies have found a new reason to make fun of Mitch McConnell. The US Senate Minority Leader refuses to let Washington default to show China who’s boss.

For now, at least. McConnell is no friend of the credit rating of the Americas. He led Republicans in 2011, when the party held the debt ceiling hostage and cost Standard & Poors U.S. AAA status. This time, McConnell is still play with fire.

Still, his decision to blink and agree to lift the statutory borrowing limit so Washington can pay its bills, albeit temporarily, really angered Trump World.

Looks like Mitch McConnell is bowing to the Democrats yet again, Trump said in a statement. What the former president also means is that Republicans are falling back on Xi Jinpings China, which holds $ 1.1 trillion in US treasury securities.

Before entering the White House in 2017 and launching a trade war against China, Trump reflected on the mechanics of the default. Six months earlier, Trump had told CNBC that I would borrow, knowing that if the economy collapsed, you could strike a deal. And if the economy was good, it was good. So, therefore, you cannot lose.

getty

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

At the time, many viewed it as the misguided rant of a serial bankrupt offender during his time as a businessman. Not really. In April 2020, the Washington Post detailed how Trump officials, seeking to punish China, reflected on Beijing-held debt cancellation.

Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed. It is never a good idea to insult and demonize your top bankers. Worse still for teasing the forgiveness of debt payments, daring them to call your loan. But with the American debt heading $ 30 trillion, Treasury Department officials were able to convince Trump of a default that would make the 2008 Lehman Brothers crisis look like a hiccup.

Dangerous as it is, the China Evergrande group’s default drama is largely a national issue. Its only President Xi, its regulators and the constellation of banks and state-owned enterprises will have to sort it out. The dollar, however, is the lifeblood of the global economy. Difficulty the means problems everywhere. Every asset class, industry, business and consumer would be at risk if the dollar collapsed.

This is especially true in Asia, where you’ll find a critical mass of major Washington bankers. China and Japan alone hold a $ 2.4 trillion of US government debt. This exposure is almost equivalent to the annual gross domestic product of France.

Since the subprime crisis of 2008, officials from Beijing to Caracas, from Moscow to Riyadh have sought an alternative to the dollar. The impression of the central currency of the global financial system, its rivals have understood, gives Washington a disproportionate and growing geopolitical influence. Financial leverage too.

In 2009, then Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao made a remarkable appeal to American politicians. We have made a huge amount of loans in the United States, Wen said. Of course, we are concerned about the safety of our assets. To be honest, I am a little worriedHe urged US officials to honor his words, remain a credible nation, and keep Chinese assets safe.

Two years later, Wen looked on the verge of clairvoyance when S&P demoted the United States. In 2011, China recalled Washington that as a leading financier, Beijing could also embark on the adventure of the brink.

China, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency in 2011, now has the right to demand that the United States resolve its structural debt problems and ensure the security of China’s dollar assets. International supervision of the issuance of US dollars should be introduced and a new stable and secure global reserve currency could also be an option to avoid a single country disaster. “

Trump’s arrival in 2017 again made China’s leadership seem prescient. He tried to weaken the dollar, Argentina-style, much to the horror of officials in Beijing, Tokyo and beyond. And as we later learned, he considered defaulting just to hurt Xis China.

It would hurt the United States more. The collapse of confidence in the dollar would be costly and lasting. Soaring debt yields and falling stocks would destroy business and household confidence. Fortunately, Trump’s advisers pulled him from the brink.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks on southern border security and illegal immigration, during a … [+] press conference at the United States Capitol on July 30, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images



Yet now Trump’s allies in Congress are a clear and present danger. McConnell, remember, is only giving Democratic President Joe Bidens a temporary reprieve on the debt ceiling until December. Trump ally Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina complains about McConnells complete surrender. Trump whisperer Stephen Bannon told his podcast listeners to pressure McConnell to reconsider.

All the while, China’s $ 1.1 trillion bet on the United States keeps getting exceeded. There is a popular account that China’s vast stocks of dollars give it immense influence in Washington. It is really the opposite. If China started selling, the markets would panic, returning the turmoil. Welcome to the dollar trap.

While Trump’s pals do whatever he wants, it’s not just Xis China that’s worried. Moodys Investors Service and Fitch Ratings analysts are in the hot seat to join S&P and withdraw an AAA rating on which global prosperity depends.