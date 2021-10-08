Trump made a racist joke by asking if the name of the then Vietnamese prime minister was “like Fook Yoo”, according to the book





President Donald Trump, center, and Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, center right, arrive for the bilateral meeting at the Presidential Palace Sunday, November 12, 2017, in Hanoi, Vietnam. AP Photo / Andrew Harnik

Trump made a racist joke about the name of the then Vietnamese prime minister, a former diplomat said in a forthcoming book.

Trump asked if Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s name was “like Fook Yoo,” Politico reported.

Former US Ambassador to Vietnam Ted Osius recalls the episode in his book.

Former President Donald Trump made a racist joke by asking if the name of a former Vietnamese prime minister sounded like “Fook Yoo” ahead of an Asia-Pacific economic cooperation meeting in 2017, the Politico Playbook reported on Friday, citing the next memoirs of a former diplomat.

Former US Ambassador to Vietnam Ted Osius recounts the episode in his book “Nothing is Impossible: America’s Reconciliation with Vietnam”, which is scheduled for release on October 15. Trump made the comment upon hearing the name of then-prime minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

“You mean like Fook Yoo?” Osius quotes Trump as asking, according to Politico. “I knew a guy named Fook Yoo. Really. I rented him a restaurant. When he picked up the phone, he said ‘Fook Yoo.’ His business took a turn for the worse. People didn’t like it. He lost the restaurant.

The former president has a long documented history of racist and xenophobic comments.

He pushed the “birther” conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama was born in Kenya and frequently referred to Senator Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas”. He also launched his presidential campaign by calling Mexicans “rapists” and “murderers” and said four members of Congress of color – three of whom were born in the United States – should “return” to where they came from.

The latest such example came in an interview Thursday night with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, when Trump said there were “hundreds of thousands of people flocking from Haiti,” and claimed without evidence that “many of these people will probably have AIDS ”and that letting them enter the country would be a“ death wish ”. This, after qualifying Haiti as a “shitty country” in early 2018.

The story continues

In her recent memoir “I’ll answer your questions now”, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham recalls how the former president “often said crazy things”, including culturally insensitive blunders and to race, to foreign rulers.

These episodes included Trump asking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his delegation if they had seen the controversial 1978 film “Midnight Express”, saying, “This is a dark movie for you guys.” The film, based on a true story about an American imprisoned in a Turkish prison, has been criticized for pushing exaggerated negative stereotypes about Turkey and the Turkish people.

Trump, at another point, according to Grisham, said the Iranians “still have problems”, wondering if they “maybe are wired that way.”

Read the original article on Business Insider

