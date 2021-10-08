The value of Jokowi not to manage agrarian conflicts, president of the Ummah party: the distribution of certificates is not a solution





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Party Ummah festival assessing that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) failed to handle agrarian conflict that have occurred in the past five years. Ummat Party General Chairman Ridho Rahmadi said the failure has led to widespread inequality and injustice in the country. “Data compiled by the Ummat party shows that over the past five years there have been 2,288 land conflicts which have resulted in the criminalization of 1,437 people, 776 people mistreated, 75 people shot and 66 people killed,” he said. Ridho said during his meeting at the Office of the DPP of the Ummat Party, South Jakarta, Friday (8/10/2021). Also Read: Jokowi: Be Careful When Using Land Certificates For Bank Loan Guarantees Ridho said the land tenure of a handful of oligarchic elites increasingly shows the gulf that is driving the wedge between rich and poor. He felt that this would lead to many people becoming victims and suffering structural injustice. “Up to 68% of Indonesian land is currently controlled by 1% of corporate groups and large corporations,” he said. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail “Meanwhile, on the other hand, more than 16 million farm households depend on agriculture for their livelihoods, each of them controlling less than half a hectare of land,” he said. . Read also: Jokowi: procurement of land certificates should be completed in 2025 Based on the above data, the Ummat Party concludes that the inequality and injustice in land tenure in Indonesia is serious. Ridho said the rooted land grabbing conflicts that occur in Indonesia often have nothing to do with the interests of the people. Ironically, he said, there is no sign of a comprehensive solution that touches the root of the problem, even though this land conflict has reached a very worrying stage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2021/10/08/22310751/nilai-jokowi-gagal-tangani-konflik-agraria-ketum-partai-ummat-bagi-bagi%3Fpage%3Dall The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos