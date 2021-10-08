Will Pandora’s papers finally mean the end of tax havens?





Five years after the Panama Papers and just over a year since the FinCEN Files, another trove of leaked documents highlighting the international financial system is taking the world by storm. The so-called Pandora Papers are a collection of nearly 12 million documents from companies hired by global elites to help them hide their wealth in tax havens. The files were leaked to the US-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and at 2.94 terabytes, it is the largest such leak in history.

Among the most powerful figures cited in the files are leaders such as King Abdullah II of Jordan, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babi, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Sebastin Piera, the billionaire President of Chile. Other names, like Russian strongman Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, do not appear directly in the leaks, but have come under pressure by the involvement of many of their associates in the scandal.

It remains to be seen what the ramifications of the Pandora Papers will be. While the revelations that began in 2016 with the Panama Papers sparked some responses from world governments, which sought to limit the amount of money paid into offshore accounts, the system has remained largely unchanged. It’s hardly more difficult to store billions of dollars in tax havens today than in 2016.

In what was perhaps Europe’s most visible effort to curb tax evasion, the European Union established a list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes in 2017, allegedly to identify and reprimand tax havens. of the world. The blacklist has been heavily criticized for including poor countries on the grounds that they are not signatories to various global tax agreements, but does not include jurisdictions that are blatant tax havens.

Entering grotesque territory, the list weakened further this week, when just two days after the release of the Pandora Papers, a meeting of EU finance ministers decided to remove Anguilla, Dominica and the Seychelles from the listing. The decision was called grotesque in the context where Anguilla is the last jurisdiction in the world with a 0% tax and the Seychelles are at the heart of the revelations of Pandora Papers. Currently, only nine entities remain on the blacklist of non-cooperatives: American Samoa, Fiji, Guam, Palau, Panama, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, US Virgin Islands and Vanuatu, countries and territories that form a real drop in the sky. water in the ocean of global taxation. avoidance.

But perhaps the strangest change to the list came in 2020, when the Cayman Islands were added to the list in February, only to be removed in October of the same year. The U-turn drew considerable backlash, with the move being described by critics as evidence of the EU’s collapse under pressure from global capital. Chiara Putaturo, Oxfams’ EU tax policy adviser, described the Caymans as one of the most notorious tax havens in the world and its removal from the list as proof the process isn’t working.

To understand the strong backlash against the Cayman’s swift reinstatement among the good books of the EU, one has to see the British Overseas Territory for what it really is: a hub to put money away for the richest people on the planet. The Caribbean territory has only 65,000 inhabitants, but has more than 100,000 registered companies, usually shell companies used by international companies, including tech giants such as Facebook and Google, to hide their money from the efforts of taxation.

Unsurprisingly, the local government of the Cayman Islands is hardly bothered by the irregularities happening under their own noses. The laissez-faire attitude that has made the Caymans such a popular destination goes beyond tax evasion, outright theft and fraud being allowed without any intervention from the authorities.

A particularly striking example of such an event in recent years is the case of the Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC) and the Port Fund, managed by the besieged company KGL Investment (KGLI), which exposes the labyrinthine mechanisms at work in Caribbean islands. In 2020, the GIC, owned by member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), filed a complaint against KGL to find out why hundreds of millions of dollars are missing from the Port Fund. GCI alleges that KGL misappropriated the proceeds from the sale of the assets of Port Fund in the Philippines.

GIC claims the Port Fund sold a Philippine infrastructure project for around $ 1 billion, but only disclosed proceeds of $ 496 million and paid only $ 305 million to fund investors. . GIC also alleges that KGL was indirectly helped by a Cayman Walkers law firm through negligence, which allowed hundreds of millions to disappear under the watchful eye of law firms.

In almost every other jurisdiction in the world, such obvious wrongdoing would quickly be treated as a classic case of crooked rulers grabbing investor money. Indeed, several high-ranking KGL executives, including CEO Marsha Lazareva and Saeed Dashti, another prominent executive, were arrested in Kuwait and sentenced to 15 years in prison for fraud in November 2019. The closed case is being ignored by authorities.

The incestuous protection mechanisms used by elites could be clearly seen through the actions of KGL, which spent $ 2.5 million on lobbyists in the first quarter of 2019 alone to protect Lazareva and others from prosecution, an effort that included Neil Bush, brother of former American President George W. Bush and Cherie Blair, lawyer and wife of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

And so, despite many swords against tax havens, including Joe Bidens’ announcement of a seismic plan to end international tax evasion, his business is business as usual for places like the Cayman. The release of the Pandora Papers will undoubtedly ruffle many feathers and leave many politicians blushing, but it is unlikely to fundamentally change the way tax havens operate.

If you are interested in writing for International Policy Digest – please email us via [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://intpolicydigest.org/will-the-pandora-papers-finally-mean-the-end-of-tax-havens/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos