In China’s changing historical narrative, war of resistance “with Japan retains key role

Last month, China commemorated the 90th anniversary of the September 18 incident, the false flag railway explosion that sparked Imperial Japan’s invasion of Manchuria in 1931. In the official historical record of China, the incident, which is colloquially known as jiu yiba), marks the beginning of the war of resistance against Japanese aggression (, Kangr zhanzheng) (Daily PLA, September 18). In addition to the state’s usual media coverage, the milestone anniversary was marked by moments of silence and air raid sirens meant to evoke history (Haiwai Network, September 18). In schools across the country, class time was devoted to patriotic education activities (, Aiguo zhuyi jiaoyu huodong) (Sohu, September 23). For example, a kindergarten in Guang’an, Sichuan, observed a moment of silence, watched a patriotic documentary to understand the horrors of the invasion, and made bouquets of paper flowers to express their sadness for them. lives lost in the fight against Japan (Baijia Hao, September 21). Zhao Leji, member of the Politburo Standing Committee and secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, spoke at a ceremony at the Museum of the History of the September 18 Incidents in northern Shenyang City. -est, near the site of the 1931 bombing. At exactly 9:18 am on September 18, Zhao, the most senior official to attend the annual vigil since 2014, led other dignitaries as they rang the bell 14 times warning from museums to signify 14 years of arduous resistance against Japan. (Peoples Daily, September 19; Nikkei, September 19).

Always a key date in modern Chinese history, 9-18 took on additional political significance during Xi’s time. In early 2017, party-affiliated historians came to a consensus that the war with Japan began on September 18, 1931 and not July 7, 1937 with the Lugou Bridge incident which sparked a conflict in large scale between Japan and nationalist China, and was previously considered the date of the start of the wars (Xinhua, January 17, 2017). Based on this determination, the official name of the war was changed from “Eight Year War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression” to “14 Year War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression”. The Department of Education ordered revisions of all textbooks to reflect the new name and the start date of the war (Peoples Daily, January 11, 2017).

Never forget

Leaving aside questions of historical correctness, the 2017 decision to revise the dates of the Second Sino-Japanese War to 1931-1945 indicates the increased emphasis on conflict in China’s official historical narrative. As Peoples Daily recognized, the historical review refocuses the 1930s Chinese narrative of the civil war between nationalist and communist forces in conflict with Japan (Peoples Daily, January 11, 2017). This is evidenced by the consistently high level of official and popular ardor to commemorate not only 9-18, but also other key dates in the war of resistance. In July, China observed the 84e anniversary of the Lugou Bridge incident, which is now called the start of the entire nation’s resistance against Japan (Xinhua, July 7). Another key date in memory is the anniversary of the Allied victory over Japan on September 3. Last year the 75e anniversary of the Allied victory in the anti-fascist world war, Secretary-General Xi Jinping addressed a historic symposium organized by the CPC Central Committee, the State Council and the Central Military Commission, where he recalled the great China’s victory as a historic turning point in which the Chinese nation emerged from a severe crisis of modern times and embarked on a journey of great rejuvenation. (Xinhua, September 4, 2020). Every year on December 13, which was designated as a national memorial day in 2014, candlelight vigils are held across China to remember the victims of the Nanjing Massacre in 1937 (Xinhua, December 14, 2020).

China’s increased historical emphasis on the legacy of Japanese imperialism dates back to party efforts to address the legitimacy gap it faced following the Tiananmen Crisis in 1989. In the early 1990s, China launched the Patriotic Education Campaign, which sought to ground the legitimacy of state parties on popular nationalism with an emphasis on unresolved historical grievances, especially against Japan. In the narrative that has emerged, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is playing a leading role in leading China to national rejuvenation after a century of humiliation at the hands of the Western colonial powers and Japan. The campaign effectively shifted China’s historical narrative from the triumphalist Mao-era Marxist-Leninist narrative in which the party overcame its opponents through class struggle, to a new narrative centered on national humiliation and rejuvenation. [1] This tale of humiliation and rejuvenation is embodied by the slogan: Never forget the national humiliation, undertake the self-reinforcement of our generation (,, wu wang guozhi, wubei ziqiang), which is ubiquitous on 9-18 and other historic anniversaries (Xinhua, September 18). This narrative has become even more central under Xi, who sees China’s national rejuvenation as his central project. For example, Xi used the phrase national rejuvenation 26 times in his July 1 speech commemorating the CCP’s centenary (ASPI, July 3).

The CCP has a tradition of reassessing or emphasizing elements of its past to shape the politics of the present; this in turn informs popular conceptions of China and its place in the world. A recent example of this phenomenon is the greater public attention than the Korean War (1950-1953) – the war to resist American aggression and to help Korea received amid the intensifying strategic rivalry of China with the United States. Currently the film The Battle of Changjin Lake (, Changjinhu) broke box office records in China. The film, which was released on the eve of China’s National Day, portrays the heroism of Chinese soldiers against a more technologically advanced American adversary (World time, October 1st). Last year, the eight hundred (, ba bai), which was originally opposed by some party censors for its laudatory description of the heroic resistance of the CCP’s long-standing rival army Guomindang (GMD) to the Japanese assault on Shanghai in 1937, reported approximately $ 460 million (SupChina, December 18, 2020). The release of the films and the popularity that ensued – this was the Weibo movie of the year 2020, demonstrates that opposition in Japan is privileged over a traditional Maoist interpretation of the story in which the GMDs are portrayed like feudal oppressors (China, February 28).

History as a mirror

Throughout 2021, Xi put great effort into reshaping the party’s history to solidify the ideological foundation of his leadership over the next 20 years.e Party Congress. In February, Xi launched a campaign at the Study of Party History and Mobilization of Education to Study Party History conference (China Brief, June 18). The campaign will set the stage for the Sixth Plenum in November, when Xi oversees the publication of the third resolution on the history of the CCP since its founding in 1921. The resolution will likely rehabilitate much of the past Mao-era parties and provide an additional ideological basis for a system based on Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era (,Xi Jinping xin shidai Zhongguo tese shehui zhuyi sixiang) (Xinhua, August 31 ; China Brief, September 23). In June, as part of this history studies campaign, the main theoretical review of the PCC, Qiushi, published an essay by Xi urging the party to treat history as a mirror to demonstrate party love, knowledge of history, and patriotism (China Brief, June 18).

Experts echoed Xis’ call to use history as a mirror to reflect on Sino-Japanese relations, which deteriorated in 2021. For example, Huang Jiping (), specialist on Japan and vice chairman of the government reflection China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, wrote a World time editorial on why Japan should think deeply about the September 18 incident and its legacy (World time, September 16). Huang links Japan’s imperial past to its current rapprochement with Taiwan. Huang specifically criticizes Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, who said in July that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would pose an existential threat to Japan, for having linked Japan’s national security to the Taiwan question (). Huang laments that politicians like Aso are perpetuating Japan’s militaristic legacy and giving the [Japanese] people the illusion that they are still living in the era of pre-war militarism,, rang ren cuojue tamen hai shenghuo zai zhan qian de junguo zhuy shidai). Another editorial in the World time Criticizes the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Japan for turning its then-ongoing leadership campaign into an anti-China contest as China mourned the victims of Japanese aggression on September 18. The article blames growing popular anger with Japan, which has resulted in boycotts of Japanese cultural goods such as a small shopping street from Kyoto to Dalian, over Japan’s recent provocation and hostility towards China, including the surrender in question of the results of China on the question of Taiwan. (World time, September 17).

Conclusion

In the post-Tiananmen era, the CCP sought to use patriotic education to fuel historical grievances, especially against Japan, and to cultivate popular nationalist sentiment as a source of legitimacy for the regime. In the years to come, nationalism is likely to become even more important to the legitimacy of the CCP as economic growth slows and the party state imposes an increasing array of restrictions on personal behavior. However, for the Chinese leadership, stoking popular nationalism is a double-edged sword because compromise or withdrawal in a crisis involving Japan, Taiwan and / or the United States is likely to generate immense popular anger. This Catch-22 increases the risk of conflict in an already volatile region.

John S. Van Oudenaren is Editor-in-Chief of China Brief. For any comments, questions or submissions, please contact him at the following address: [email protected].

