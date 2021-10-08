Politics
Jokowi does not tolerate child sexual predators
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
Presidential Staff Office (KSP) hopes that the head of the national police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, will reopen the investigation into the alleged casegrated against three children by his biological father in Luwu East, South Sulawesi, which has been abandoned.
KSP Deputy V Jaleswari Pramodhawardani said if irregularities were discovered in the investigation process or new evidence was discovered, Listyo should order his staff to re-investigate the matter.
“(If) new evidence has been found as forwarded by the victim’s mother and LBH Makassar, then we hope the national police chief can order his staff to reopen the case,” Jaleswari said in a statement. official press release published on Monday. CNNIndonedia.com thank you, Friday (8/10).
According to Jaleswari, President Joko Widodo does not tolerate child sexual predators. Jokowi shows this attitude, one of which is the publication of Government Regulation (PP) number 70 of 2020 regarding procedures for carrying out chemical castration measures, installation of electronic detection devices, rehabilitation and l announcement of the identity of the perpetrators of sexual violence against children. .
“President Jokowi is very firm and cannot tolerate child sexual predators,” he said.
Not only that, Jaleswari said at a limited meeting on handling cases of violence against children, but Jokowi gave instructions for cases of violence against children to be followed up as soon as possible. He also wants the perpetrators to get a punishment that makes him a deterrent.
Jaleswari stressed that rape and violence against children is a serious and heinous problem. This, he said, could not be accepted by the conscience and reason of mankind.
“Moreover, if the person who did it is his biological father. Therefore, the perpetrator should be severely punished,” he said.
Jaleswari said KSP was concerned about the rape and sexual violence suffered by the three brothers. They, who are still under 10, were allegedly raped by their biological father in 2019.
The case, Jaleswari said, was investigated by East Luwu Police after the victim’s mother reported that her three children were allegedly raped by her father.
However, two months after the mother filed a complaint, police stopped the investigation on December 10, 2019 on the grounds that they had not found enough evidence.
Although it was closed, Jaleswari was hopeful the national police chief could reopen the case. He also called for the voices of the victims to be taken into account even if they were still children.
“Even if they are children, we need to listen to the voices of the victims and pay special attention to them. Including the voices of the mothers of the victims. Just imagine that they are our own children, ”Jaleswari said.
In October 2019, police arrested a case of alleged rape by a father against his three children in Malili District, Luwu East Regency, South Sulawesi. Police said there was not enough evidence to further investigate.
The incident came to light after the mother-of-three received various complaints from her three children. RA, who is the ex-wife of SA, the alleged perpetrator, then reported the case.
“The result was that the bodies of the three reporting children found no abnormalities in the genitals or rectum (anus),” East Luwu Police Chief AKBP Silvester MM Simamora said. CNNIndonesia.com.
(iam / pmg)
[Gambas:Video CNN]
Sources
2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20211008210313-12-705439/ksp-soal-luwu-timur-jokowi-tak-tolerir-predator-seks-anak
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]