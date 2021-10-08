Jokowi does not tolerate child sexual predators

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

Presidential Staff Office (KSP) hopes that the head of the national police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, will reopen the investigation into the alleged casegrated against three children by his biological father in Luwu East, South Sulawesi, which has been abandoned.

KSP Deputy V Jaleswari Pramodhawardani said if irregularities were discovered in the investigation process or new evidence was discovered, Listyo should order his staff to re-investigate the matter.

“(If) new evidence has been found as forwarded by the victim’s mother and LBH Makassar, then we hope the national police chief can order his staff to reopen the case,” Jaleswari said in a statement. official press release published on Monday. CNNIndonedia.com thank you, Friday (8/10).

According to Jaleswari, President Joko Widodo does not tolerate child sexual predators. Jokowi shows this attitude, one of which is the publication of Government Regulation (PP) number 70 of 2020 regarding procedures for carrying out chemical castration measures, installation of electronic detection devices, rehabilitation and l announcement of the identity of the perpetrators of sexual violence against children. .

“President Jokowi is very firm and cannot tolerate child sexual predators,” he said.

Not only that, Jaleswari said at a limited meeting on handling cases of violence against children, but Jokowi gave instructions for cases of violence against children to be followed up as soon as possible. He also wants the perpetrators to get a punishment that makes him a deterrent.

Jaleswari stressed that rape and violence against children is a serious and heinous problem. This, he said, could not be accepted by the conscience and reason of mankind.

“Moreover, if the person who did it is his biological father. Therefore, the perpetrator should be severely punished,” he said.

Jaleswari said KSP was concerned about the rape and sexual violence suffered by the three brothers. They, who are still under 10, were allegedly raped by their biological father in 2019.

The case, Jaleswari said, was investigated by East Luwu Police after the victim’s mother reported that her three children were allegedly raped by her father.

However, two months after the mother filed a complaint, police stopped the investigation on December 10, 2019 on the grounds that they had not found enough evidence.

Although it was closed, Jaleswari was hopeful the national police chief could reopen the case. He also called for the voices of the victims to be taken into account even if they were still children.

“Even if they are children, we need to listen to the voices of the victims and pay special attention to them. Including the voices of the mothers of the victims. Just imagine that they are our own children, ”Jaleswari said.

In October 2019, police arrested a case of alleged rape by a father against his three children in Malili District, Luwu East Regency, South Sulawesi. Police said there was not enough evidence to further investigate.

The incident came to light after the mother-of-three received various complaints from her three children. RA, who is the ex-wife of SA, the alleged perpetrator, then reported the case.

“The result was that the bodies of the three reporting children found no abnormalities in the genitals or rectum (anus),” East Luwu Police Chief AKBP Silvester MM Simamora said. CNNIndonesia.com.

(iam / pmg)





[Gambas:Video CNN]



