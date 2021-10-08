Biden will not invoke executive privilege on Trump documents





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden fails to assert executive privilege over a slice of documents sought by a House committees inquiry into the Jan. 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill, staging a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who has vowed to try to block records of his time in the White House from being turned over to investigators.

In a letter to the United States Archivist, White House attorney Dana Remus writes that Biden has determined that invoking executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter on Friday, which was first reported by NBC News.

In August, the House committee investigating the January insurgency on the U.S. Capitol requested a wealth of documents, including communications within the White House under Trump and information on planning and funding for rallies in Washington. . Among those events was a rally near the White House with remarks from Trump, which cheered up a crowd of thousands before loyalists stormed the Capitol.

In the letter, Remus writes that the documents reviewed shed light on the events at the White House on and around January 6 and relate to the select committees that must understand the facts underlying the most serious attack on federal government operations since the Civil War. .

Copies of the documents responding to the request have been provided to attorneys for Biden White House and Trumps for consideration of potential executive privilege issues in accordance with federal law and the executive order governing presidential records.

The outgoing president has the final say unless a court orders the Archives to take a different action. Trump has not formally sought to invoke executive privilege on the documents, although that action is expected soon.

Authorities also expect him to try to take legal action to block the release of the documents.

THIS IS A CURRENT UPDATE. The earlier history of PAs follows below.

WASHINGTON (AP) An attorney for Steve Bannon has said the former White House aide will not comply with a House committee investigation into the Jan.6 insurgency on Capitol Hill as former President Donald Trump claims the executive privilege to block requests for testimony and documents.

Two other witnesses called by the panel, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Pentagon aide Kash Patel, are engaging with the committee, according to its Democratic chairman, Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson. , and Republican Vice President Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Thompson and Cheney released a statement Friday after a document deadline expired.

While the select committee welcomes a good faith engagement with witnesses seeking to cooperate with our investigation, we will not allow any witnesses to defy a legal subpoena or attempt to miss the allotted time, and we will promptly consider doing so. advance criminal contempt of referral to Congress, two lawmakers said.

A spokesperson for the panel declined to comment on the status of a fourth witness, Trump’s former communications assistant Dan Scavino.

Bannons’ decision sets the stage for a likely clash with House Democrats who are investigating the roles of Trump and his allies in the run-up to the riot, when a large crowd of Trump supporters burst into the Capitol as Congress certified the results of the presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden. The committee is quickly issuing subpoenas to people who are either tied to Trump or who helped plan the massive January 6 morning rally in which he told his supporters to fight like hell.

Bannons ‘refusal to comply, and Trumps promises to plead the testimony, will cause some delays in the panels’ investigation. But committee members, many of whom worked as prosecutors on Trump’s two impeachments, were prepared for the possibility and repeatedly threatened to charge witnesses with contempt. Trump has often successfully fought testimony during his presidency, but may find his legal status more fragile now that he is no longer in office.

An effort by the committee to charge witnesses in contempt would likely involve a vote of the entire House and a referral to the Department of Justice. It would then be up to Justice to proceed with the charges.

Bannons attorney Robert Costello said in an Oct. 7 letter to the panel that until the privilege issues are resolved, we will not be able to respond to your requests for documents and testimony.

Costello wrote that Bannon, a former Trump aide who had contact with him the week of the Capitol attack, is prepared to comply with court directions when and if they rule on the matter.

The letter includes excerpts from a separate letter sent to Bannon by Justin Clark, a lawyer for Trump. Clark said the documents and testimony provided to the Jan. 6 panel could include information potentially protected from disclosure by executive and other privileges, including, but not limited to, presidential communications, the deliberative process, and attorney client privileges. .

Clark wrote to Bannon that President Trump is prepared to defend these fundamental privileges in court.

Trump spokespersons did not return messages seeking comment. Trump said in a statement last month that he would fight subpoenas on the basis of executive privilege and other grounds, for the good of our country.

Bannon is the only one of Trump’s top aides cited to appear on September 23 who was not working for the Trump administration on January 6. It is not known if this will affect his position if the case goes to court.

Patel said in a statement that he would continue to tell the American people the truth about January 6, but would not say whether he would comply. Scavino and a Meadows collaborator did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The issue can also become more complicated because Trump is no longer in power. As a former president, he cannot directly assert the privilege of keeping witnesses silent or documents out of the hands of Congress. As current president, Biden will have his say on the matter.

The select committee investigating the January 6 attack has issued more than a dozen subpoenas to people linked to the plans for the January 6 protests, including three additional witnesses announced Thursday. These people would be less likely to get help from Trump’s executive privilege claims because they were not working for the White House and most of them did not have regular contact with Trump.

The chairman of the committee, Representative Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Said that additional subpoenas had been issued to Ali Abdul Akbar, also known as Ali Alexander, and Nathan Martin, as well as to the organization “Stop the Steal”, to learn more about a rally. which was scheduled on the Capitol grounds at the same time as the large gathering on the National Mall. The committee had previously assigned 11 other people related to planning the largest gathering.

