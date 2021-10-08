Turkish Terrorist Suspect Says Elon Musk Equally Guilty





A defendant in the case against Islamic preacher Fethullah Glen and his supporters, Metin Can Ylmaz, has filed a lawsuit in his trial against tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, Independent Turkish reported on Friday. Ylmaz, who faces espionage charges in the case against Glenists, said Musk encouraged the use of the Signal encrypted instant messaging app. The court accepted Ylmaz’s complaint, but the prosecutor’s office rejected it, saying there was no need to investigate. Use signal Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021 Ylmaz’s indictment having installed Signal on his phone as proof that he was part of the underground group that the Turkish authorities call the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FET). According to the indictment, the group’s leaders at the district and provincial levels were using the app. During a hearing, Ylmaz told the court he would expose Signal users. According to Sabah’s story, a man who uses Signal is either the provincial or district imam, he said, referring to a history 2018 by the pro-government newspaper. If an indictment is prepared against me based on the Sabah article, Elon Musk should be investigated. This man is a criminal, for using and promoting the use of Signal. He advises everyone to use this intra-organizational communication software, he continued. I’m serious. The prosecutor in charge of the case said the complaint was abstract and general in nature in the dismissal decision. Turkey accuses Glen and his supporters of orchestrating a coup attempt to overthrow the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on July 15, 2015. This is not the first appearance of encrypted messaging apps in the post-coup crackdown on Glenists. Turkish authorities claim that the ByLock app is used exclusively by FET members. Thousands of people have been charged with terrorism, with the app’s presence on their phones cited as evidence, and the U.S. citizen licensee was arrested in July.

