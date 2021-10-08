Trump accused of misleading financial reports for his hotel in Washington while he was president





The companies of former US President Donald Trump have attempted to hide millions of dollars in payments from foreign governments passing through his unprofitable downtown Washington hotel, a US Congressional committee said on Friday.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee said hotel records raise “troubling” questions about the Trump International Hotel, which is in a historic building that the Trump organization leases from the federal government.

The hotel served as a popular gathering place for Trump supporters, foreign dignitaries and fellow Republicans during his tenure, with the real estate mogul having resisted the previous presidential election by maintaining a financial interest in his businesses while serving in the Oval Office.

According to the Democrat-controlled committee, Trump reported that during his tenure the hotel earned him over US $ 150 million, but actually lost over $ 70 million.

The committee found that the hotel had received more than $ 3.7 million in payments from foreign governments, roughly the equivalent of over 7,400 hotel nights, posing a conflict of interest. potential.

The provisions of the United States Constitution prohibit the President from obtaining payments, or “emoluments,” from foreign governments.

Democratic-led Congressional committee says foreign dignitaries spent $ 3.7 million at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, during Trump's tenure, raising potential conflicts.

The hotel gave some of that money to the U.S. government but did not provide details of those payments to the General Services Administration (GSA), the agency that manages federal properties, the Democratic-controlled committee said. .

A spokeswoman for the Trump Organization said the committee’s report was inaccurate but gave no details.

“This report is nothing more than continued political harassment in a desperate attempt to mislead the American public and vilify Trump in pursuing their own agenda,” Kimberly Benza said.

The GSA did not immediately respond to the comments.

Congressional Democrats say the GSA blocked their investigation into Trump’s companies while he was in power, but in July 2021 it finally produced some of the documents they were seeking.

The committee also found that Trump had shifted millions of dollars through other companies in what he called “dark transactions,” complicating the GSA’s ability to enforce provisions that prohibited it from collecting funds. hotel profits.

The committee also found that he covered up debts when he bid for the use of the property in 2011, and that Deutsche Bank gave him a lifeline in 2018 in the form of a carry-over of six. years on the principal payment of a loan of 170 million dollars to the hotel. got out.

BREAKAGE: @OversightDems publishes new evidence that #Asset hid millions of dollars in losses and unpaid debts and had several dangerous conflicts of interest related to his Washington hotel.

READ: https://t.co/vQR0mfqmpS

– @ OversightDems

The committee said Trump did not disclose “this significant advantage of a foreign bank” while in office.

Deutsche Bank spokesman Daniel Hunter said this was inaccurate, without giving further details.

Criminal, Civil and Congressional Investigations Swirl

Trump, twice impeached as president but still retaining strong support from Republican voters according to the polls as well as his party members in Congress, faces a number of legal issues ahead of another potential presidential bid for 2024.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has indicted Allen Weisselberg, longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, as it examines potential tax evasion at the ex-president’s company. Separately, the New York state attorney general has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents in his own investigation into the company’s financial reports.

WATCH | Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has been charged with:

Trump Organization and CFO on Tax Evasion Charges Former US President Donald Trumps Company and CFO have been charged with tax evasion charges. It is alleged that Trump’s executive received over US $ 1.7 million in unofficial payments. 1:54

A defamation case is also pending following Trump’s comments in response to former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of rape in an incident in the mid-1990s. Trump could potentially be compelled to give evidence under oath in this matter.

In Congress, the two Democratic-controlled houses are investigating Trump’s role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election results, which Joe Biden won.

On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee released an interim report chronicling what it said was Trump’s relentless insistence on the Justice Department during a turbulent time in December and early January to investigate electoral fraud alleged and to support its efforts to reverse the results.

Trump tried to quash the vote and exercise his will on the department, asking leaders to declare the election “corrupt” and denigrating his senior official for failing to do anything to reverse the results. Trump’s actions led to a near-revolt at the department’s headquarters that only backed down after senior officials warned of a massive resignation, according to the report.

Rage over the election forced a mass of Trump supporters to storm the United States Capitol on Jan.6 in a bid to disrupt Congressional certification of Biden’s victory. Trump’s actions and words to date are being reviewed by a House-led committee, which is issuing subpoenas to certain Trump aides and associates.

