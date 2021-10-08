Government is optimistic about rowing arena that will produce top Papuan athletes





Jayapura (ANTARA) – Sports and Youth Minister Zainudin Amali believes that the international level rowing arena in Youtefa Bay in the city of Jayapura can generate the best local athletes and make it ‘Indonesia proud in the near future. “I hope the government, the Indonesian Rowing Sports Association (PODSI) and the community will nurture (the talent in the arena) and use it to achieve feats in Papua rowing,” said notice Amali during the Jayapura rowing arena review on Friday. According to the minister, the rowing arena should be used optimally and as a training center for local Papua athletes and for national athletes. In addition, he pointed out that the rowing arena in Youtefa Bay has different characteristics than other rowing training centers located in Java. “It is possible that national athletes will be brought here to adapt (to the arena). (In Java) the arena type is fresh water, but here it is sea water, so there must be some tweaking, ”he explained. Additionally, Papua Regional Representatives Council Chairman Jhony Banua Rouw thanked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for building world-class arenas and sports facilities in Papua. Related news: Details of seven PON sites in Papua inaugurated by Jokowi According to Rouw, the local government will commit to using the arenas that have been built to develop the potential of the athletes. “I warmly congratulate the central government, in this case, President Joko Widodo, for having built this extraordinary place,” he added. The chairman of the board explained that rowing was one of the sports that was encouraged, as it was Papua’s main sport as most of the locals rowed in their daily activities. “The Papuans still use paddles (in everyday life). Since they were young, they have already started using paddles to go to school and bring water from the estuary or spring. ‘water,’ he noted. The rowing arena, built between February 2020 and August 2021, is located in Youtefa Bay, in the town of Jayapura. It has a reclamation area of ​​19,771 square meters, with a runway area of ​​1.7 hectares. PON XX Papua was inaugurated at Lukas Enembe Stadium, Jayapura District, on Saturday afternoon. Related News: Minister sees bright sporting future for Papua after PON

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/193357/govt-optimistic-of-rowing-arena-yielding-best-papuan-athletes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos