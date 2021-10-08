Donald Trump says Kanye West had “crazy tendencies”





Trump said Kanye West had “crazy leanings” in an interview with conservative commentator Mollie Hemingway. West has run for a long-term run for president in 2020. West has announced he could run again in 2024. Trump too. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump spoke kindly of rapper and fashion designer Kanye West in a series of interviews with conservative political commentator Mollie Hemingway.

But Trump also said West, who was running for president in 2020, had “crazy tendencies,” according to an excerpt from interviews published in The Federalist on Friday.

The comments came during one of three interviews Hemingway has conducted with Trump since leaving the White House in January for his upcoming book “Rigged: How The Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections” .

Hemingway spoke to Trump about West’s 2020 presidential bid, writing that the former president “had kind words for West, but said he had ‘crazy leanings’.”

Once a staunch Trump supporter, West made national headlines in 2018 when the then President invited him to the Oval Office to talk about gang violence and prison reform. Wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap, West gave a nearly 10-minute long speech, discussing criminal justice reform, his sanity, and how the MAGA hat gave him ” to be able to”.

Trump called West’s remarks at the time “quite impressive.”

In April 2020, West made headlines again, hinting that he would likely vote for Trump in the next presidential election. Yet three months later, West tweeted his own intentions to run for president as an independent candidate.

“I take off the red hat,” he said in a July 2020 interview with Forbes.

By then, it was already too late in the electoral cycle for West to appear on the ballot in four states. Still, he mostly self-funded his offering, spending nearly $ 6 million in the first month of his campaign.

West’s long-running offer took another blow when he was excluded from the polls in four other states due to missing deadlines and failing to meet electoral requirements. Ultimately, the award-winning artist was eligible to vote in just 12 states and received around 60,000 votes.

West and Trump could potentially face off in the next presidential election, as the musician and former president teased 2024.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

