Indian state of Rajasthan plans power cuts in major cities due to coal shortage





CHENNAI, October 8 (Reuters) – The state of Rajasthan in northwest India on Friday announced it would schedule hour-long power cuts due to a shortage of coal in the nationwide that has pushed many utilities to the brink of coal scarcity. Rajasthan’s utility has said it will cut 10 major cities that are home to millions of people, making it the first state to officially schedule blackouts due to the crisis. Northern states, including Rajasthan, have faced crippling power shortages of up to 14 hours in some areas, an analysis of government data and interviews with residents has shown, contradicting government assurances according to which there is sufficient electricity. Read more Shortages in India – the world’s second largest consumer of coal – follow widespread blackouts in neighboring China, which has closed factories due to the crisis. More than half of India’s 135 coal-fired power plants, which together provide around 70% of the country’s electricity, have fuel stocks of less than three days, according to data from the federal grid operator. The eastern states of Jharkhand and Bihar are also among the hardest hit by the coal shortage, an analysis of daily load shipping data from the federal network regulator POSOCO showed. Separately, the southern state of Andhra Pradesh said severe supply shortages were pushing it into unforeseen power cuts, adding that crops could dry up if there was no electricity to. power the irrigation pumps. “More water is needed in the last stage of the harvest and if it is refused, the fields dry up and farmers risk losing,” Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Friday. , in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reddy suggested that the deepwater well gas available with ONGC (ONGC.NS) and Reliance (RELI.NS) be supplied to revive stranded gas plants in the state, and financial institutions should lend generously to companies in the state. distribution to buy coal. “The tariffs in the Day-Ahead and Real Time electricity markets are skyrocketing day by day. It is quite an alarming situation and the finances of distribution companies would deteriorate further if the situation persisted,” Reddy said. in the letter. Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan Editing by Frances Kerry Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

