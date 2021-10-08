Donald Trump Hid $ 70 Million In Losses From DC Hotels With Misleading Disclosures, House Committee Says





The Donald Trumps hotel in Washington, DC lost $ 70 million during his tenure as the former president grossly overstated the financial health of the property, a House committee said on Friday.

Citing documents it obtained, the House Oversight and Reform Committee also said the Trump International Hotel, which opened in 2016 in the former post office building, raised around $ 3.7 million. foreign governments from 2017 to 2020, raising concerns about possible violations of the law. Constitutions Clause on foreign emoluments.

The committee, chaired by Representative Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) called on the General Services Administration to provide additional documentation related to the records it kept from the Trumps Company. The Trump Hotel is operated under a long-term lease with the General Services Administration, which requires the disclosure of certain financial documents.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization did not immediately return a request for comment.

According to the documents, Trump reported that the hotel brought him more than $ 150 million in revenue during his tenure, but the committee obtained records showing the $ 70 million in losses. The holding company Trumps was forced to inject $ 24 million to help the hotel.

By filing these misleading public disclosures, President Trump grossly exaggerated the financial health of the Trump Hotel, the committee said. He also appears to have concealed potential conflicts of interest arising not only from his ownership of this failing company, but also from his roles as a hotel lender and guarantor of its loans to third parties.

Specifically, the committee said documents revealed that in 2018 Deutsche Bank authorized Trump to delay payment of a $ 170 million loan, which he personally guaranteed, for a period of six years. Trump, however, did not disclose the postponement while he was president.

The committee also said Trump did not disclose details of foreign government payments to the GSA and donated only a small portion of payments to the Treasury that the Trump organization determined to be profits. The committee also claimed that Trump did not disclose certain debts during the property lease auction.

During Trump’s presidency, the hotel was a premier meeting and meeting place for his supporters, members of the administration, and the president himself.

The Trump Organization put the hotel up for sale in 2019, but pulled it off the market when the pandemic hit. But the Washington Post reported that the company recently hired a broker to try to sell its lease on the property.

