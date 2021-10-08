Turkey seeks niche role as African dispute resolver

In addition to its growing economic and political roles in Africa, Turkey has now rolled up its sleeves to carve out a new position for itself as the mediator of African disputes. Ankara has received several senior African officials over the past two months, the most recent being the Chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

During his two-day visit to the country last weekend, Mahamat attended a series of meetings, including one with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential palace. His visit preceded the Third Turkey-Africa Economic and Business Forum, to be held on October 21-22. In a joint press conference with Mahamat, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also announced that the next Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit will be held in Istanbul in December, ending the event’s months-long delay in due to COVID-19. The summit seems crucial in terms of timing, as well as an assessment of Turkish-African cooperation between 2015 and 2020.

Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey’s approach to Africa is based on the principle that Africans must solve their own problems. However, Turkey wants to reach out to the continent by offering mediation between the disagreing parties. Through this policy, Ankara aims to defuse tensions between African countries to protect its assets and investments there, while also gaining leverage against other foreign actors on the continent.

Erdogan recently said Turkey was ready to mediate between Ethiopia and Sudan to resolve a border dispute, as well as find a peaceful solution to Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict that has displaced tens of thousands of people. In mid-August, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed traveled to Ankara, where he signed several cooperation agreements in the military, defense, water and development fields.

Besides the importance of the signed agreements, the timing of the visit was also revealing. It came at a time when the African country, where Turkey is the second-largest foreign investor after China, faces challenges related to the armed conflict in the Tigray region, the border crisis with Sudan and the dispute with the ‘Egypt on the Great Ethiopian Renaissance. Dike. Turkey’s support during these crises appears to be crucial for Addis Ababa, as Ankara has also offered mediation with Egypt. For Cairo, which has started normalization talks with Turkey, GERD is crucial given that the hydropower plant project threatens its access to the waters of the Nile.

So far, Sudan has accepted Turkey’s offer to arbitrate the border dispute. The acceptance came during the visit of the President of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhans to Ankara in August, noticeably a few days before Ahmed’s visit to the Turkish capital. Al-Burhan also signed several agreements with Erdogan during his visit. However, Ethiopia had already signaled its openness to Ankara mediation in February, when Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen visited Turkey. In August, Erdogan also hosted Guinean President Alpha Condé in Istanbul, where the two leaders discussed a coordinated strategy to further develop the relationship.

Turkey’s opening up to Africa dates back to 1998, when it adopted an action plan for the continent. But this plan was only implemented in 2005, which was declared the Year of Africa by Ankara. That year Turkey was granted observer status with the African Union. In a movement of reciprocity, the AU declared Turkey a strategic partner in 2008.

Over the past decade, Turkey’s engagement with the continent has taken on different dimensions in addition to economic and political issues. Ankara has attempted to use both soft and hard power tools, with its role as a mediator taking care of the soft and its military presence being the indication of hard power. Somalia in particular is a very good example of the Turkish combination of soft and hard power elements. Ankara’s presence there has been more visible than any other outside actor, especially since Erdogan’s high-profile visit to Mogadishu in 2011 made him the first non-African leader to visit the country in 20 years.

In another soft power movement, Emine Erdogan, the wife of the Turkish president, recently published a book called My Travels in Africa, which is based on her impressions and memories of her time on the continent. The book, which covers visits to 23 countries including Ethiopia, Somalia, Tanzania, Mozambique and Senegal between 2014 and 2020, will be published in English, French, Arabic and Swahili by international publishers. She gave copies of the book to African First Ladies at the United Nations General Assembly last month.

What is Turkey’s interest in mediating disputes in Africa? For Ankara, Ethiopia’s escalating internal instability and disputes with its neighbors pose risks to its interests in the country, which Turkey sees as its largest trading partner in Africa. The Ethiopian-Turkish cooperation agreement aims to strengthen the two countries’ ties beyond the economic and pave the way for Turkey to expand its sphere of influence in the Horn of Africa.

After China, Turkey has the largest number of companies (nearly 200, employing 20,000 people) in Ethiopia, which is one of Africa’s largest markets and the fastest growing economy. When it comes to the scale and scope of projects in Africa, it is difficult to say that Turkey can compete with China. However, unlike Beijing, Ankara is trying to rely more on its elements of soft power and is trying to carve out a niche role for itself in resolving disputes that challenge the continent.

Sinem Cengiz is a Turkish political analyst specializing in Turkey’s relations with the Middle East. Twitter: @SinemCngz

