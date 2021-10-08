Trump’s visit to Iowa tests appetite for another presidential candidacy





Former President Donald Trump is taking his most assertive step to date towards a possible 2024 campaign by returning to a crucial state on the nominations calendar for the first time since his presidency, even as Republicans express mixed feelings there about her.

Mr. Trump will hold a rally on Saturday night in Iowa, the state that traditionally initiates the nomination process. His event at the state fairgrounds in Des Moines is likely to fuel speculation over his previously stated interest in trying to win back the White House and follows his hiring of two agents in the state to work for his political action committee.

Republican activists in Iowa express varying views when asked what support Mr. Trump would likely receive in the state for a third White House campaign.

My preference is for Donald Trump to have a role in leading our country and our party and some influence over the candidates, but I think it would be better if someone else became the standard bearer, said Mark Lundberg, financial advisor and former Republican. president in northwest Iowas Sioux County, one of the most conservative parts of the state.

In conservative Sioux County, Iowa, a former GOP chairman prefers someone else to become the standard bearer. Photo: KC McGinnis for The Wall Street Journal

Rich Schwarm, former Iowa State GOP chairman, said there was strong support among Republican voters there for Mr. Trump’s policies. However, feelings are mixed as to whether he is the party’s most powerful messenger. I think he would be the favorite here if he were to show up, he said.

Mr. Trump is keeping all options open, a spokeswoman said.

There is no doubt that Mr. Trump, 75, remains the dominant figure in the GOP. His post-White House events have drawn large crowds, candidates from heavily Republican areas covet his support, and his fundraising since November has proven to be staggering.

A Des Moines Register / Mediacom Iowa poll released earlier this week showed Mr Trump now had higher favor ratings in the key state than he did as president, with 53% of Iowans , including 91% of Republicans, considering it positively. States’ most respected political inquiry did not ask Republicans if they would like to see him run again.

The results of a non-partisan Pew Research Center nationwide poll released this week showed that 44% of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents want Mr. Trump to run for the White House again, while 32% say he does. they would like him to no longer be a great national political figure. 22% say they would like him to remain a major political figure, but would rather have him support another candidate who shares his point of view rather than run for himself.

Mr Trump, who won Iowa last November by more than 8 percentage points, has long understood the political importance of the state, where neighborhood rallies called caucuses have kicked off the presidential nomination race for nearly five decades.

Donald Trump campaigning for the 2016 Republican nomination in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in late 2015. Photo: Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press

He finished second in the 2016 caucuses behind Senator Ted Cruz of Texas. If Mr. Trump goes ahead with a 2024 campaign, some state GOP activists say he would not be assured of an easy victory in caucuses.

I don’t see an immediate crowning achievement, said Mary Kramer, a Republican activist and former state senator whom President George W. Bush has appointed as ambassador to the Eastern Caribbean. Even the people who strongly supported him see him as quite confrontational.

To show his interest in Iowa, Mr. Trump in August hired two state political agents, Eric Branstad and Alex Latchamas, advisers to his Save America political action committee.

Mr. Branstad assisted Trump in his 2016 and 2020 campaigns in the state and is the son of former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, who served as Mr. Trump’s ambassador to China. Mr. Latcham, who has worked for the Trump campaigns and the White House, previously aided Iowa presidential efforts for Mitt Romney and worked for the State Party.

Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the Iowa Republican Party, said Mr. Trump was completely focused on next year’s midterm elections, including potentially competitive House races in the state when the two men spoke by phone in August.

He never raised his candidacy for the presidency, Kaufmann said. He understands very clearly that potentially the road to a majority in the Federal House of Representatives is through Iowa and he definitely wants to be part of it.

Mr Kaufmann said Mr Trump would start from a strong position in the state, but would still have to campaign intensively there. Even someone who gets a 91% approval rating has to advocate for their presidential candidacy, he said.

Former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke in Urbandale, Iowa, in March. He is one of many possible candidates for the GOP chair to visit the first state caucus. Photo: Jack Kurtz / Zuma Press

Other possible 2024 GOP candidates have also visited the state this year, including three from Mr Trumps’ administration: former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas also visited this year, as did South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

By 2022, we’ll likely have between 12 and 15 potential candidates here, Kaufmann said. The level of activity here for the first year of a four year cycle has certainly been higher than anything we’ve had before.

One case Mr. Trump could conduct from the stage would be the endorsement of Republican Senator Chuck Grassley. The 88-year-old said late last month he plans to run for an eighth term, a move that has boosted the GOP’s chances of retaining the seat and potentially taking control of the chamber in 2022.

MM. Trump and Grassley have generally had a cordial relationship, although the senior senator from Iowa criticized the then president for his role in an attack on the Capitol on Jan.6 by a crowd of his supporters.

As the Democratic National Committee considers changing the order of its nomination timeline, Republicans have shown no signs of changing a timeline traditionally hosted by the Iowas caucuses in first and the New Hampshire primary in second.

