India examines United Nations World Food Program proposal to donate wheat to Afghanistan





India is considering a request from the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) to donate wheat to Afghanistan, where a crisis has unfolded with nearly 14 million people at risk of starvation.

Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has called on the Taliban interim government in Afghanistan for its lack of inclusiveness, his government is considering supporting the UN and its WFP in responding to the food crisis in Afghanistan. A source in New Delhi said the government would respond to WFP’s request soon with India’s historic relationship with the Afghan people in mind.

WFP is also discussing with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government in Islamabad the possibility of the shipment of wheat donated by India being transported to Afghanistan via Pakistan, another source said.

Even before the Taliban took Kabul, a humanitarian crisis was already unfolding in Afghanistan, due to continued conflict, severe drought, a Covid-19 pandemic, a failing healthcare system and ‘an economic slowdown. It worsened after the collapse of President Ashraf Ghani’s government on August 15 and the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan through a rapid military blitz, taking advantage of the withdrawal of troops from the United States and its allies from the United States. NATO. Job losses, scarcity of money and food, and soaring prices for basic necessities across the country prompted United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to urge the international community last month to raise $ 606 million. dollars to respond to the current situation.

WFP estimated that one in three Afghans had experienced severe hunger in the past and that today 95 percent of families did not consume enough food, representing a 15 percent increase in just one month. .

The conflict-ravaged nation is on the brink of economic collapse, with the local currency at an all-time low and food prices rising. Acute malnutrition exceeds emergency thresholds in 27 of 34 provinces and is expected to worsen, with nearly half of children under five and a quarter of pregnant and breastfeeding women in need of life-saving nutritional support over the course of the year. the next 12 months, WFP said in a global appeal for support for Afghanistan.

He stressed that the international community must urgently provide aid before winter sets in, as it is expected to pre-position food stocks in strategic locations across Afghanistan. Once the snow settles, roads will be cut and communities blocked. In this lean season, WFP food aid will be the only lifeline for many Afghans.

WFP has estimated it will urgently need $ 200 million to help people in need across Afghanistan by the end of the year.

WFP has held talks with the Indian government over the past two weeks over the proposed wheat donation for Afghanistan, said Mary-Ellen McGroarty, country director of UN agencies in Kabul.

Afghanistan has a wheat deficit of 2.5 million tonnes this year.

The UN Secretary General convened a meeting on September 13 on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar attended the meeting on behalf of the Indian government. He had insisted on creating a favorable environment in Afghanistan for the international community to send humanitarian aid to the people of this war-torn country.

India supplied over 1 million metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan over the past decade and had helped Afghanistan alone last year with 75,000 metric tonnes of wheat. India had also partnered with WFP for the distribution of high protein biscuits for several years. The wheat shipment was sent from India to Afghanistan through the port of Chabahar in Iran.

