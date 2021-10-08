Boris Johnson news: PM on alert as huge rebellion looms against new law | Politics | New





After the PM appeared to harden his stance that misogyny should not be a hate crime, MPs from his own party will now try to challenge Mr Johnson. Led by fellow Conservative Helen Newlove, the rebel group will table an amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, currently before committee in the House of Lords.

The Prime Minister said this week that broadening the definition of hate crimes would only increase the problems for police. He said: “I think, to be perfectly frank, if you just widen the scope of what you are asking the police to do, you will only increase the problem.” Dominic Raab, UK Deputy Prime Minister, recently refused to call misogyny a hate crime and appeared confused as to its meaning in a BBC interview. In his recent interview with the BBC, Mr Raab suggested that the abuse could apply to women or men.

Lady Newlove said she was “disappointed and appalled” by the way Boris Johnson was handling the matter and the comments he was making. Ms Newlove criticized Mr Johnson’s lack of support for making misogyny a hate crime in the UK. Ms Newlove said: “I was appalled. “Because at the end of the day, we have to understand how women feel. READ MORE: Ursula von der Leyen ‘will use all her powers’ as Polexit fears loom

Ms Newlove said: “We are asking the government to listen, and I hope they will accept it and accept it. “It’s not just a woman on a mission, we also have men on the amendment who will stand up and say it is much needed. “I will not give up and I will continue to probe because it is very important that we recognize this as a building block for people to feel safe.”

Across the country, there are already eleven police forces that record crimes in which a person’s sex or gender motivated the crime. Twitter user @tweet_at_naz criticized Mr Johnson’s refusal to support the cause, tweeting: “So he admitted there was a problem but refusing to do anything about it ?! Where are the people who voted for him ! #shame on you” While @_LadyDecorator wrote: “What a damning accusation from our society, that a hate crime that affects 50% of the population cannot be enforced because it would overwhelm the police.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1503235/Boris-Johnson-news-Tory-Party-MPs-misogyny-hate-crime-Helen-Newlove The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos