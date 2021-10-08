Campaigners say Jokowi’s visit to West Papua only serves to boost image – no benefit





By Agus Pabika in Jayapura President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s visit to Papua last weekend to officially open the Indonesian National Games (PON XX) and officiate a number of infrastructure projects is a ceremony and will not bring any benefit to the ordinary Papuan people. when cases of human rights violations go unresolved. . This assessment was made by former political prisoner and Papuan activist Ambrosius Mulait in response to Widodo’s visit which he sees as nothing more than an “image construction” in the eyes of ordinary people and the international community. . “Jokowi came simply to strengthen his image, he did not come with the real intention of resolving human rights,” Mulait said. Papuan voices. Mulait said the Indonesian government appeared inconsistent in its handling of the covid-19 pandemic as it allowed crowds to congregate at National Games events. “We question the inconsistency of the Jokowi administration, why, given the state of the pandemic in Papua, are they continuing PON activities involving thousands of people? ” He asked. “It’s surprising, the cases of covid-19 are already on the rise, but all of a sudden the numbers are deemed to be going down and the PON can be sustained. “ The secretary general of the Indonesian Students’ Association of the Papuan Central Highlands (AMPTPI) also criticized the crackdown and police violence against Papuan students who were protesting peacefully outside the United States Embassy in Jakarta on September 30. “The police are also racist in their handling of mass actions in Papua. During this time, they were not repressive towards a demonstration at the KPK [Corruption Eradication Commission office] several days ago, and instead left them some space [to demonstrate],” he said. Mulait said the state was truly unfair in its treatment of Papuans. “The Papuan people continue to be silenced by repressive means, peaceful actions are shattered, protesters are arrested, labeled ‘separatists’, imprisoned. The way they are treated is very discriminatory and racist, ”Mulait said. Papua student activist Semi Gobay also expressed his disappointment. He said President Widodo had visited Papua nine times already, but no human rights violations had been dealt with let alone resolved. “At the height of PON XX, he came down to watch noken [traditional woven baskets and bags] done by mother mother [traditional Papuan women traders]. But the IDPs in Nduga and Maybrat, the shooting cases in Puncak, Intan Jaya and the Star Highlands are not dealt with by the Indonesian government under the authority of President Joko Widodo, ”he said. Gobay said it further demonstrates the true face of government. “The president comes to visit and buys a lot of noken, but the many conflicts in Papua are not resolved. What’s behind it all? ”He asked. “The Indonesian government has no good intentions towards us. All the best to celebrate the PON on the pains of the nation of West Papua. “ Translated by James Balowski of IndoLeft News. The original title of the article was “Failure to resolve human rights violations, Jokowi travels to Papua in search of a face”.

