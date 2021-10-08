Women’s Action Forum expresses its solidarity with the relatives of the victims of the Peshawar school massacre in 2014





ANI | Updated: 08 Oct 2021

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 8 (ANI): The Women’s Action Forum (WAF) on Thursday expressed solidarity with the families of the victims of the Peshawar school massacre in 2014, in which at least 150 people, mostly students, were been killed. Members of Khawateen Mahaz-e-Amal, Women’s Action Forum (WAF), will continue their solidarity with the parents and bereaved families of the students and staff of the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar, reported The News International. reiterate our unwavering solidarity with the relatives of the victims and the staff of the APS. We reaffirm our commitment to support them in the condemnation and rejection of the recent announcement by the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of a heinous plan to appease the Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP), its affiliates and its ramifications, through so-called “peace talks”, “forgiveness” and “reconciliation”. war against the State of Pakistan, its Constitution, Parliament, judiciary and all institutions; who has sworn to take the country by force and impose his extremist version of a theocratic state; who forcibly occupied and brutally ruled Swat for two years until a full-scale military operation was launched to liberate Swat in 2009; with similar operations carried out in ex-FATA districts, displacing millions of people, especially from southern and northern Waziristan. We join you in demanding that the Pakistani government immediately cease all ongoing and planned peace talks with the TTP, its offshoots and all other affiliates; as well as ‘forgiveness’ and ‘reconciliation’ plans. “Only their families have the legal right to do this. Is this an honorable way to end the so-called” war on terror “waged by a state self-respecting, ”the statement said.

“The blood of our loved ones will not be shed in vain – neither to APS, nor to Aitezaz Hassan Bangash, nor to the 80,000 Pakistani civilians, to the security forces (LEA) and to the military personnel that we have lost to to these terrorists, ”concludes the WAF press release. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan faces criticism after saying his government has entered into talks with some groups in the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group in a bid to lay down the group’s arms, the officials said. local media. Last Friday, Imran Khan said the government would “forgive” TTP members and become normal citizens “if they lay down their arms. Recently, TTP leader Mufti Wali Noor Mehsud, in an exclusive interview with Japanese media outlet Mainichi Shimbun, hailed the return to power in Afghanistan and said that “we hope for a strong relationship between the two of us.” Experts believe that recent developments in Afghanistan have encouraged members of the TTP and they want to achieve the domination of the Ashtuns in Pakistan. (ANI)

