No, Donald Trump did not run the biggest economy in the history of the world





Fans of former President Donald Trump shared a social media post that yearns for the economy during his tenure.

The text-only message reads, “In case you forgot. Two years ago today, we had the largest economy in the history of the world.”

The message of these messages is a drastic exaggeration, economists say, whether you are looking at only US history or all of the history of the world.

While the US economy before the pandemic was in many ways stronger than it is today, we found general agreement that there is no support for the argument according to which was “the largest economy in the history of the world”.

We looked at a similar claim a little over a year ago, made by Trump himself, and assessed it as false.

The strongest evidence in favor of the claim is the unemployment rate. Under Trump’s watch, the unemployment rate plunged to levels it had not hit since the early 1950s. It appears to be the lowest peacetime unemployment rate in a period of three years, dating back to the Great Depression, said Gary Burtless, an economist at the Brookings Institution.

In this achievement, Trump benefited from the continuation of trends that were in place under Obama’s takeover.

“While Trump can take credit for it, I see him as the relief pitcher who comes in in the 9th inning with a seven-point lead, then brags about winning the game,” Dean Baker, co -founder of the liberal center for economy and economy. Policy Research, PolitiFact said last year. “It’s good to have credit for standing up, but it’s much more of an Obama story than a Trump story.”

In contrast, the country’s gross domestic product growth, arguably the most important statistic used to gauge the overall strength of the economy, was moderately under Trump’s watch.

Annual GDP increases under Trump were broadly similar to what they were over the past six years under his predecessor, Barack Obama. And GDP growth under Trump was much lower than that of previous presidents.

If you adjust GDP for population, the picture remains weak for the economy under Trump.

Burtless’s calculations revealed that pre-pandemic inflation-adjusted GDP per capita grew 1.9% per year under Trump, making this three-year period the 16th highest among the last 30 periods of three non-overlapping years, about average compared to its predecessors. .

Economists added a few other factors that cast doubt on the supremacy of the economy under Trump.

One is the salary. Adjusted for inflation, wages that began to rise during the Obama years have continued to rise under Trump. But those inflation-adjusted pay increases were modest compared to the 2% per year seen in the 1960s. “It’s not what you would expect with an unemployment rate of 3.5%,” said Baker, alluding to the pre-pandemic rate for February 2020.

In addition, federal deficits to GDP have historically fallen during “great” economic times, such as the 1960s and late 1990s, when unemployment rates were not much higher than what the states were. -United knew before the pandemic, said Steve Fazzari, economist in Washington. University of Saint-Louis.

In contrast, under Trump, the federal budget deficit widened even before the pandemic struck.

Another factor undermining Trump’s claim about the economy is that the Federal Reserve was fueling the economy with historically low interest rates, comparable to those the Fed usually adopts in times of economic crisis to revive the economy. In fact, the Fed went so far as to interrupt its plan to “normalize” interest rates by halting interest rate hikes in early 2019, and it started cutting rates in August 2019, long before the pandemic. . (The Trump administration has made it clear that it wants to keep rates low.)

This “certainly contradicts the assessment of the economy as being excellent,” Fazzari said.

Burtless also looked at the growth rate of personal consumption per person, adjusted for inflation, a measure that for many families is the net result of economic activity, determining how much they can spend on food. , clothing, housing, health care and travel.

During Trump’s three years in office until January 2020, real consumption per person increased by 2% per year. Of the 30 three-year periods that have not overlapped since 1929, this ranks Trump 12th from the bottom.

It should be noted that presidents can have an impact on economic conditions, but they are not the only factor. Fluctuations in oil prices, technological changes and the state of the world economy are among the things that are beyond their control.

In Trump’s case, even the things he did, like a major tax bill in 2017, had “disappointing” results for economic growth, Fazzari said.

Specifically, Fazzari highlighted the inflation-adjusted rate for private non-residential fixed investment, which measures purchases of items such as non-residential structures, equipment and software. This measure increased for a while after the tax cut was passed, but since then it has trended downward and actually turned negative in late 2019 before collapsing during the pandemic.

Our decision

The Facebook posts read: “In case you forgot. Two years ago today we had the largest economy in the history of the world.”

Economists offer multiple data points that undermine this claim. While unemployment was near historic lows under Trump, gross domestic product growth was far below what previous presidents achieved, and other measures such as wages and business investment ranged from decent to poor. .

We evaluate the statement as false.

