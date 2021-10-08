DeSantis: Maybe Joe Biden doesn’t love Florida as much as Donald Trump





Governor Ron DeSantis marked the nearly three-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael by announcing a $ 3.1 million injection of Federal Emergency Management Agency grants to governments in the disaster area.

The governor also took a few moments to indulge in nostalgia for the presidency of Donald Trump, despite having a close connection to the White House, and to criticize the presidency of Joe Biden, which he left behind. hear as hostile to Florida.

Since taking office in 2019, we have been fortunate to have two years of very strong support from the federal government, DeSantis said at a press conference in Bay County on Friday.

If this storm were to happen today, I can’t guarantee we would get quite the same amount of support, but, you know, who knows? DeSantis said.

He did not answer journalists’ questions.

Biden traveled to Florida in July to console family members over the Surfside condo collapse and pledge full federal support for the recovery. “Tell me what you need,” he told state and local officials at the time, including DeSantis.

Michael made landfall near Tyndall Air Force Base on October 10, 2018, as a rapidly gaining Category 5 hurricane; by October 8, its winds had been recorded at 60 miles per hour but, by the time it hit the coast of Florida, they had increased to 160 miles per hour.

It was the first storm of this force to hit Florida since Hurricane Andrew destroyed Homestead in 1992 and the first to hit the Panhandle. Michael has killed 16 people and inflicted $ 25 billion in damage to the United States, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Salvage spending has reached $ 1 billion in Florida so far, not including insurance payments, according to the governor’s office.

The latest federal aid injection stands at $ 3.1 million, with the state paying 25% to local governments, and is aimed at mitigating damage from future disasters, DeSantis said at his press conference.

Twelve individual awards include more than $ 1.1 million to help Bay County bury an exposed water pipe to protect the drinking water supply; $ 563,000 to build a safe room to protect inmates and staff at Bay County Jail; and $ 239,000 for generators to keep water and sanitation systems functioning in the event of a power outage in Chattahoochee.

DeSantis noted that his first official trip after taking office was to Mexico Beach to assess storm damage.

He also recalled going to the White House to ask Trump to cover 100% of the recovery costs. He convinced the president, but acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney was wary of the expense and asked DeSantis to put the ad on hold for 24 hours while assistants figured out what it would cost and maybe changed. Trump’s opinion.

Having heard nothing after 24 hours, DeSantis made the announcement.

The president, moreover, was very happy. Mick was not so happy, the governor said.

Regarding the Biden administration, DeSantis complained that the new president is not doing enough to reduce the rise in the prices of gas, building materials and other essentials. Inflation threatens Florida’s recovery from the pandemic downturn, he argued.

Why are we not exploiting the energy resources at our disposal? We should do the pipeline; we should be doing this stuff in the ANWR and other things to be energy independent, he said.

The governor may have referred to Bidens’ blocking of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline and the suspension of drilling leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://floridaphoenix.com/2021/10/08/desantis-maybe-joe-biden-doesnt-love-florida-as-much-as-donald-trump-does/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos