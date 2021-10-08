Katherine Tai speech: Biden reveals realism-driven Chinese business strategy

Text size





About the Author:Christophe Intelligentis chief global strategist and director of the Barings Investment Institute, and a former senior economic policy official at the US Treasury and White House.

As long as the schedule allows for the first formal (albeit virtual) summit between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, they will surely be running out of time before they even begin to cover the issues that entangle their two countries. Relations between Washington and Beijing have deteriorated so rapidly in recent times that progress on one front immediately seems vulnerable to a rapid collapse on the others.

For example, Bidens’ freshly crafted Chinese trade agenda takes a phased approach that builds on lessons from the past four administrations and paves the way for U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai this week called a future in which all of us in the global economy can grow and be successful. Encouragingly, he outlines a more realistic intention to manage a difficult relationship rather than making new, fleeting deals.

But progress will depend both on Chinese steps towards more open and uniform domestic markets and on the Americas’ willingness to recognize any step forward without shifting goals. Even with the best of intentions, the world’s largest bilateral economic relationship appears vulnerable to growing tensions around everything from Taiwan to the origins of Covid. Watch for more tariffs and penalties. Expect even more changes in technology supply chains. Prepare for escalating rhetoric and threats.

With tariffs still in place and an initial focus on the Trump administration’s first-phase deal, sloppy headlines called the Biden approach little new. It is noteworthy, however, that in a week in which the United States reported a record trade deficit with China (and everyone else), Tai made no mention of President Trump’s favorite benchmark for trade policy failure. Rather, she argued that the success of U.S. commerce depends most on U.S. investment in its infrastructure and people, as well as close, though unspecified, cooperation with its allies.

The new policy also claims to learn from the mistakes of previous administrations. When China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001, Washington initially tried to alternate the carrot and the stick: political dialogues to encourage reform and 27 dispute settlement cases against Beijing at the WTO. The United States won every case that was decided, but as Tai said, even when China changed the specific policies that we challenged, it didn’t change the underlying policies. China’s meaningful reforms have remained elusive.

Attacking a more punitive and one-sided approach, imposing broad tariffs on Chinese imports and triggering Chinese retaliation in kind, has done little better. The January 2020 deal prompted pledges to purchase additional U.S. products, although these staggered commitments when the pandemic struck the following month. More importantly, in Tais’ words, the strategy has not significantly addressed the fundamental concerns we have with China’s business practices and their adverse effects on the US economy.

China has effectively accomplished the impossible, uniting Republicans and Democrats on a key element of national policy. They increasingly share the narrative that Beijing has failed to bring about any meaningful reform and has gone from a potential partner to a real adversary.

But any foreign investor in China over the past two decades understands that the picture is much more nuanced, and includes substantial progress in some areas even as others have lagged or moved backwards. Fortunately, the Atlantic Council has just published a Scorecard to measure the improvements in Chinese markets over the past decade relative to the United States and its allies.

In six dimensions (financial system development, market competition, innovation, trade, direct investment and portfolio investment), the study records a distinct movement towards greater openness since 2010. In terms of supporting innovation with public and private cooperation, China ranks close to Italy. and Spain. China’s average tariffs on goods are now in fact lower than those in the Americas, having lowered tariffs with other partners when it fought back against Trump tariffs.

The study’s authors conclude that this overall progress fell short of initial expectations when China was admitted to the WTO, but their efforts to disentangle and measure key financial and economic policies highlight areas where progress is needed. possible and where expectations seem unrealistic.

Recent request from China to join the Comprehensive and progressive trans-Pacific partnership agreement, the Asian deal that the United States designed, negotiated and then abandoned, might sound like a cheeky response to Washington’s sales of nuclear submarines to Australia. In fact, the candidacy highlights the reforms required, including government subsidies, digital regulation and workers’ rights, which seem beyond the imagination of current political leaders.

The new American approach to Chinese trade focuses on the dynamics of the relationship, without claiming to completely remake China. These more realistic goals require honestly differentiating between steps forward and steps back. Unfortunately, they also need patience, confidence, and perseverance in an atmosphere where there is not much of it.

