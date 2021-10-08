FEC will not sue RNC for spending on Trump Russia probe lawyers





By Tierney Sneed, CNN

The Federal Election Commission will not take any action against the Republican National Committee for the way it paid the lawyers who represented then-President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. in various Russian inquiries.

Campaign finance allegations against the RNC – which were filed with the FEC in 2018 – were dismissed by the commission in early September, but several of the documents related to its consideration of the case were not made public until this time. week.

The problem was the RNC’s apparent use of a fund intended for costs associated with election-related legal proceedings – such as recounts and contests – to pay lawyers who represented Trump and Trump Jr. in Russian investigations conducted by the Department of Justice and Congress. Activities “paid for by the recount fund must have no connection with campaign activities,” the commission previously said.

In a September letter to the RNC that was only recently made public, the FEC said that “there is no indication that, with respect to the payments at issue, Trump or Trump Jr. were involved in an electoral recount. , a contest or other such procedure without “any relation to the activities of the campaign”.

Still, the commission said it had not yet “provided advice” on the use of the recount funds, so it was dismissing the complaint against the RNC “on a matter of discretion.”

According to documents released this week, acting FEC general counsel Lisa J. Stevenson released a report to the commission in June indicating that the RNC’s recount fund appeared to have been “misused” and that expenses were probably “prohibited”. But, she said, the commission would have to give the RNC a pass, as the legal issues surrounding the spending were new and the FEC had yet to issue guidelines on them.

The 2018 complaint also contained campaign finance allegations against Trump’s presidential campaign for his campaign legal representation expenses in DOJ and Russian Congress investigations.

The commission voted in September to dismiss the allegation and its analysis concluded that the spending was allowed.

The commission’s review of the RNC and campaign spending was based on various reports documenting the spending of lawyers representing the Trump campaign, Trump as individuals, and other members of Trump’s entourage.

According to federal campaign funding records since 2017, Trump’s Make America Great Again committee and Victory committee transferred nearly $ 28 million to the RNC in connection with the lawsuits account. The RNC paid more than $ 37 million in legal services over the same period, to dozens of different law firms in more than 30 states.

Some of them are said to have done legal work unrelated to the Russia investigation, such as a typical campaign and redistribution legal work – although millions of dollars in payments were made to defense law firms in high-end white-collar workers who represented the main witnesses linked to Trump in the Russian Sunda.

The FEC analysis cited Reuters reporting $ 100,000 in RNC expenses that went to Trump Russia investigation lawyer John Dowd and that the RNC paid $ 131,250 to a company associated with Jay Sekulow, another Trump’s lawyer in the Russia investigations.

Katelyn Polantz contributed reporting for this story.

