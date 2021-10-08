Biden will not invoke executive privilege on Trump documents on January 6





WASHINGTON (AP) The White House said on Friday that President Joe Biden would not block the delivery of documents requested by a House committee investigating the January 6 insurgency on the United States Capitol, staging a confrontation with the former President Donald Trump, who wants to protect these White House files from investigators.

White House attorney Dana Remus’ letter to the US Archivist comes at the start of a potentially lengthy legal battle over the investigation. Trump, who told his supporters to fight like hell on the morning of the insurgency and defended the rioters who beat up the police and stormed into the Capitol, is trying to block Congress from knowing more. Biden has so far sided with House Democrats, who have requested thousands of pages of documents and subpoenaed witnesses linked to Trump.

The House committee responsible for investigating the insurgency, which formed over the summer, now has the crucial task of sorting out the details and obtaining documents and testimony from witnesses who may or may not be cooperative. And maneuvering between the two administrations, Congress and witnesses will certainly delay the investigation and pave the way for messy litigation that could extend into 2022.

In a separate development on Friday, an attorney for Steve Bannon said the former White House aide would not comply with the House committees investigation because Trump was claiming executive privilege. Bannon is the only one of Trump’s top aides cited to appear on September 23 who was not working for the Trump administration on January 6.

Two other aides, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Pentagon aide Kash Patel, are engaging with the committee, lawmakers said in a statement.

Remus wrote that Biden has determined that the invocation of executive privilege is not in the best interest of the United States. The House panel had requested the records, including communication within the White House under Trump and information on the planning and funding of rallies held in Washington. Among those events was a rally near the White House on the morning of January 6 with remarks by Trump, which encouraged crowds of thousands to protest Bidens’ victory.

Remus wrote that the documents shed light on events at the White House on and around January 6 and address the need for select committees to understand the facts underlying the most serious attack on government operations. federal since the Civil War.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter on Friday. It was first reported by NBC News.

Trump responded with his own letter to the National Archives formally asserting privilege on nearly 50 documents.

With reference to the Presidential Records Act, Trump wrote, I hereby make a protective assertion of constitutional privilege with respect to all additional documents. He said that if the committee seeks other information that it considers to be inside information, I will take all necessary and appropriate steps to defend the office of the presidency.

The investigation sets up a unique confrontation, opposing the current administration to its predecessor. With Biden now serving as president, he will appeal to some of Trump’s claims of privilege. And while Biden has responded to congressional first requests, the White House has said it will consider new requests on a case-by-case basis.

The final say may not lie with Biden, but with the courts, if Trump decides to plead what is expected or if the House votes for one of the witnesses to be in contempt of Congress. In the event of a contempt of the House vote, the Department of Justice would then decide whether or not to prosecute.

If Trump wins a lawsuit to block the documents, it would mark a dramatic expansion of unwritten executive power. But he should have an uphill battle, as the courts have traditionally left matters of executive privilege to the current occupant of the White House.

Leaders of the Jan. 6 panel, Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, said in a statement Friday that we will not allow any witnesses to defy a legal subpoena or attempt to miss the allotted time. , and we will quickly consider advancing a criminal referral for contempt of Congress.

Summons from committees had set a deadline Thursday for Bannon, Meadows, Patel and a fourth witness, former White House communications assistant Dan Scavino, to provide documents. They have also set dates for the interviews next week. Kash said in a statement that I can confirm that I responded to the subpoena in a timely manner, but that I will not give details. A spokesperson for the committee declined to say whether Scavino was cooperating.

In a September 23 letter to Bannon, the committee said it had been in contact with Trump in the weeks leading up to the attack, urging him to focus its efforts on canceling the January 6 election, when Congress will certify electoral votes. The letter noted that Bannon was quoted on January 5 as saying all hell was going to break loose tomorrow.

Bannons attorney Robert Costello said in an Oct. 7 letter to the panel that until the privilege issues are resolved, we will not be able to respond to your requests for documents and testimony. Costello wrote that Bannon is prepared to comply with court directions when and if they rule.

Costellos’ letter includes excerpts from a separate letter to Bannon by Justin Clark, a lawyer for Trump. Clark said the documents and testimony provided to the Jan. 6 panel could include information potentially protected from disclosure by executive and other privileges, including, but not limited to, presidential communications, the deliberative process, and attorney client privileges. .

The committee assigned 13 other people related to the Jan.6 planning and set deadlines for documents and interviews later this month.

___

Associated Press editors Ben Fox and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbay.com/2021/10/08/bannon-wont-comply-with-subpoena-house-jan-6-panel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos