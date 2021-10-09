Sherman hails long-standing ties with Pakistan





ISLAMABAD:

US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Friday that Washington has a “long-standing relationship” with Pakistan, covering a wide range of issues in an attempt to downplay her remarks in India that she was on her way to Islamabad in a “specific and narrow” goal and the United States has done so. not seek a “broad relationship” with the country.

Sherman, the first high-ranking U.S. diplomat to visit Pakistan since President Joe Biden took control of the White House in January this year, also indicated that President Biden may soon be calling Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Since the Biden administration took matters into its own hands, relations between the two countries have not advanced as observers believe that US priorities may have changed after it left Afghanistan.

There is also a view from Capitol Hill that Pakistan was responsible for the US defeat in Afghanistan, although Islamabad insists it cannot be the scapegoat for other people’s failures.

The apparent chill in the relationship was visible when the US diplomat was received by a lone middle-ranking Foreign Office official at the entrance to the Foreign Office. In this context, the visit of No.2 to the US State Department was considered important because it would determine the future course of action.

Sherman, who flew from New Delhi, spoke with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Today I met with Pakistani Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI to discuss the future of Afghanistan and the important and long-standing relationship between the United States and Pakistan. We look forward to continuing to address pressing regional and global challenges. pic.twitter.com/1tmUAMC18I

– Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) October 8, 2021

“Our conversations have been frank, deep and direct,” the visiting American diplomat told a group of reporters at the United States Embassy before concluding her two-day visit. “We discussed the situation in Afghanistan and what the United States and Pakistan and indeed the entire international community expect from the Taliban,” she added.

In talks with Pakistani authorities, she spoke of the importance of holding the Taliban accountable for the commitments they have made. “Because it is in all of our interests to have a stable and inclusive Afghanistan that does not serve as a haven for terrorists. “

She said the Taliban had made many public commitments, including to allow freedom of movement, form an inclusive government, defend human rights, including the rights of women, children and minorities, allow unhindered access to humanitarian aid and prevent Afghanistan from once again harboring terrorists who wanted to harm the United States and its allies and partners.

“However, we will not judge the Taliban by their words, but by their actions. And so far, their actions have fallen well short of these public commitments, ”she added.

Official sources said she called on Pakistani authorities not to recognize the Taliban government until it fulfills all the commitments they have made to the international community. She made it clear that at this point the United States would not recognize a government in Afghanistan, as Secretary Blinken said, legitimacy had to be earned over a period of time and a set of actions.

“And we have to see and understand how the Taliban is going to move forward, what their real measures are, what their real plans are, what is actually going to do,” she added.

She said the United States was working with regional and international actors, including Russia, China, Pakistan and others, to find a common approach on Afghanistan.

Despite having discussed a wide range of issues with Pakistani authorities, it is clear from her statement that the focus was on Afghanistan and counterterrorism cooperation between the two countries.

Sherman said she was visiting Pakistan after Foreign Minister Qureshi during his meeting with Secretary of State Atony Blinken requested her visit to see the situation on the ground.

“And so, it was very important to have consultations and a deep discussion with Pakistan, on how Pakistan sees the way forward, what we should expect from the Taliban, how we should all engage with the Taliban. and make sure there is no terrorism, here in Pakistan, in Afghanistan or in any country, in the region or in the world, for that matter, ”Sherman said.

“And we have a long counterterrorism relationship with Pakistan. And indeed, we will continue our dialogue against terrorism. And so, it is important that we work together in this changing environment. And this is always the case in diplomacy, where we want to create solutions that benefit everyone, ”she added.

She notably referred to the historic security cooperation between the two countries. “We have a long history of security, cooperation and deep personal relationships between our military leaders. These two elements are a central element of our counterterrorism efforts, ”she said.

Hours before arriving in Islamabad, the US Deputy Secretary of State said she was traveling to Pakistan with a specific set of reasons and that her visit had a narrow focus. “It is for a very specific and narrow purpose,” she said during a speech at the Ananta Aspen center in Mumbai.

“We don’t see ourselves building a broad relationship with Pakistan. And we have no interest in going back to the days of India, Pakistan, a hyphen. This is not where we are. This is not where we are going to be, ”she added.

When her attention was drawn to the statement, she attempted to downplay the remarks by suggesting that the United States already has a long-standing relationship with Pakistan that covers a wide range of issues.

“This particular visit was primarily aimed at talking about how we both approach the change taking place in Afghanistan, where we have also used our dialogues to talk about this long-standing relationship and the wide range of issues we are working on.” , she stressed. but declined to offer further comment when asked about his statement that the United States did not want to establish broad relations with Pakistan.

She also played down the recent bill introduced by Republican senators seeking to investigate Pakistan’s role in the Taliban victory. “We have hundreds of pieces of legislation, thousands of amendments, they are being proposed all the time. So we look, we understand Pakistan’s concern, and see how things play out, ”she replied when asked what the position of the Biden administration was on the proposed legislation.

During the phone call between President Biden and Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sherman said everyone wanted to talk to the US president. I am sure it will happen as soon as possible. So I don’t think anyone should read anything in the timing, ”she said.

At the same time, a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Qureshi and Deputy Secretary Sherman exchanged views on bilateral relations, Afghanistan and regional peace and stability.

Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister stressed that there was fundamental convergence between Pakistan and the United States on the need for a peaceful settlement. He expressed hope that the new configuration in Afghanistan would make concerted efforts for peace and stability as well as work towards improving the lives of all Afghans.

Qureshi noted that an inclusive and broad political structure, reflecting the ethnic diversity of Afghan society, was essential for the stability and progress of Afghanistan. He also stressed that the current situation requires a positive engagement of the international community, an urgent provision of humanitarian aid, the release of Afghan financial resources and measures to help build a sustainable economy in order to alleviate the suffering of the people. Afghan.

In the context of bilateral relations, the Minister of Foreign Affairs underlined Pakistan’s commitment to forge a broad, long-term and lasting relationship rooted in economic cooperation, regional connectivity and peace in the region. He added that a regular and structured dialogue process between Pakistan and the United States was vital to promote common interests and advance shared regional goals.

Underlining the grave human rights situation in illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir, the Foreign Minister stressed the importance of peacefully resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

The Foreign Minister also thanked the United States for the Covid-related support provided to Pakistan. Deputy Secretary Sherman shared his grief and sadness at the loss of life in the earthquake that hit parts of Balochistan on Thursday.

Assistant Secretary Sherman appreciated Pakistan’s support for the evacuation of US and other citizens from Afghanistan, and its continued efforts for peace in the region. She underlined the importance of the long-standing relationship between Pakistan and the United States.

It was agreed to continue close communication and coordination on the situation in Afghanistan, security and the fight against terrorism, trade and investment, climate change, economic cooperation and regional connectivity.

During her meeting with COAS, she appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, in particular assisting successful evacuation operations and pledged to continue working with Pakistan for regional peace.

According to the inter-service public relations, issues of mutual interest, the regional security situation and collaboration in humanitarian measures in Afghanistan were discussed.

SFOC said: “Pakistan is committed to deploying all efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan and supports an inclusive Afghan government.”

SFOC emphasized on maintaining a significant bilateral commitment for a lasting multi-domain relationship between the two countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2323957/sherman-hails-longstanding-ties-with-pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

